Coronavirus News
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:25PM

The corporate regulator is warning companies keep their control framework in-line when working from home, after control failures led a betting agency to open a market covering the performance of the S&P/ASX 200 index.

ASIC has publicly chided Sportsbet, after the giant bookmaker was stung by the regulator for opening a market offering punters the ability to bet on the performance of the S&P/ASX 200 index.

The regulator is concerned the bets may have constituted a financial product which Sportsbet is not licensed to offer. The firm has since withdrawn the option, and revealed to ASIC that its availability was due to challenges in implementing its control framework with so many staff working remotely.

ASIC reminded firms that they are responsible for ensuring their compliance with regulatory obligations - despite the difficulties imposed by the nature of the pandemic - and added there will be consequences for those who fail to do so.

"It is important to maintain robust monitoring and supervision controls to ensure financial services are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly," ASIC said.

"ASIC has observed that control frameworks of some firms that were effective when most staff were office-based may not be effective in a broadly home-based environment.

"Firms need to ensure continued compliance with their regulatory obligations in the COVID-19 context, assessing the effectiveness of their business continuity plans and alternative working arrangements so as to comply with all regulatory requirements."

Earlier in the week, the regulator revealed the extent to which its 2020 plans would be interrupted due to the crisis, with reviews of managed discretionary accounts and insurance in superannuation just two of several major projects set to be delayed.

The regulator's new reality will see it pivot towards ensuring its regulated entities survive the winter. As a result, the regulator has redistributed its staff to issues "of immediate concern", starving key projects of the resources required to meet their original timetables.

Some projects, such as ASIC's RG97 consultation paper on platform fees, will continue to be worked on in the background, but will not be published "until further notice".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

