ASIC continues to reprimand SMSF auditors

ASIC has cracked down on eight self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditors for breaches of their obligations.

Specifically, the regulator has disqualified five SMSF auditors and imposed additional conditions on three SMSF auditors for failing to satisfy fit-and-proper person requirements or breaches of auditing standards, independence requirements and registration conditions.

Paul Barry, Stephen Funder, Bruce Jones, Gregory Leggett, and Malcolm Orman were disqualified from being SMSF auditors and their names have been added to ASIC's public banned register.

They are ineligible to reapply for registration, although Funder has already requested a review of the decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Toby Dodd, Mark Gregson and Clayton Lawrence have each had specific additional conditions imposed on their SMSF auditor registration.

These involve undertaking professional development, independent reviews of their audit files and tools, and notifying their professional association of the conditions.

Additionally, 413 SMSF auditors have had their licences cancelled as part of ASIC's recent compliance program.

According to ASIC commissioner Danielle Press, in the last year ASIC has acted against 26 SMSF auditors who failed to meet the independence and auditing standards, or whose conduct called into question the integrity of SMSF audits.

"The SMSF sector holds more than $865 billion in assets in over 600,000 funds and it is crucial that SMSF auditors comply with their regulatory obligations," Press said.

"ASIC will continue to take action where the conduct of SMSF auditors is inadequate."

In November last year, ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said the regulator "will apply a range of regulatory tools against SMSF auditors who fail to meet the independence of auditing standards or whose conduct calls into question the integrity of SMSF audits."