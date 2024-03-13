ASFA Retirement Standard hits record high

The ASFA Retirement Standard for December quarter 2023 increased to a record high $72,148 per year for couples, and $51,278 for singles.

The necessary lump sum for a "comfortable retirement" increased by 3.5% from last year.

"Retiree budgets have been under substantial pressure for the past two years due to the high cost of essential goods and services," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

"Fortunately, we are seeing price increases in the key categories that make up retiree budgets - home and content insurance, fruit and vegetables, fuel and electricity - begin to ease."

The ASFA Standard covers everyday expenses like health, communication, clothing, and household goods. It accounts for community expectations and changing lifestyle spending habits.

"The cost of medical services increased 1.2% in the December quarter, and over the summer months the cost of domestic holiday travel and accommodation rose by 3.9%," Delahunty added.

ASFA concluded that it finds retirees continue to face significant cost pressures on their household budgets due to high insurance, electricity, and food prices.