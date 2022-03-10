AMP Capital, Dexus secure another tenant for new skyscraper

AMP Capital and Dexus have secured another tenant for Sydney's soon to be completed Quay Quarter Tower, bringing occupancy to 89%.

Law firm Johnson Winter & Slattery (JWS) has committed to 3500 square metres of the 52-level building, currently under construction at 50 Bridge Street, part of the $2.7 billion Quay Quarter Sydney project.

JWS has committed to 10 years occupancy at the tower, and will join previously announced tenant customers AMP, Deloitte, Corrs Chambers Westgarth and EQT.

AMP Capital wholesale office fund manager Kit Georgeos said this latest tenant demonstrates the quality and appeal of the Quay Quarter Sydney precinct, saying it is testament to the team's commitment to delivering sustainable outcomes for investors and customers.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming JWS to Quay Quarter Tower and are excited they have selected Sydney's newest and one of Australia's most prestigious office spaces for their Sydney headquarters," Georgeos said.

"This latest deal demonstrates there is still significant interest in premium office spaces.We are seeing quality office space is greatly sought after, as businesses prepare to welcome people back to the office.

"To achieve pre-commitment of 89 per cent ahead of completion - particularly given the challenges of COVID-19, is an outstanding result for our investors and a reflection of the consistent hard work of our team," Georgeos said.

Dexus Wholesale Property Fund fund manager Michael Sheffield added that the completion of Quay Quarter Tower will be a significant milestone for investors, with Quay Quarter Sydney a pleasing contributor to fund returns.

"This highly desirable landmark building will contribute to the amenity of the Sydney CBD for years to come," Sheffield said.

The tower is due for completion in the coming months.