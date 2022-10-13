Newspaper icon
Alva Devoy leaves Fidelity Australia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 OCT 2022   12:51PM

Alva Devoy has resigned as managing director of Fidelity's Australian business after six years in the role.

Devoy held the position since October 2016 and was with the business for a total of eight years.

She will return to Europe, having spent the last 13 years in Australia.

Replacing her is Lawrence Hanson. He was most recently head of South East Asia and MEA. In the new role he will retain responsibility for Fidelity's Asia Pacific ex Japan institutional business.

Hanson has been with Fidelity for 15 years in both the UK and Asia. He's also previously spent several years at UBS Global Asset Management.

"Australia is an important market for Fidelity, and we remain focused on enhancing our existing capabilities and bringing new and innovative solutions to our clients and investors to support their evolving needs," Fidelity managing director, Asia Pacific ex Japan Rajeev Mittal said.

"With his 20 years' financial services experience serving clients across Asia Pacific and around the world, Lawrence is ideally placed to lead our Australian business into the next phase of its growth."

His appointment was effective October 1.

Read more: FidelityAlva DevoyLawrence HansonRajeev MittalUBS Global Asset Management
