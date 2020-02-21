NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
All Tech Index launches down under
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:09PM

After several years in the making, the ASX has launched a new technology index, set to boost the profiles of Australia's tech darlings and provide new opportunities to investors.

The S&P/ASX All Tech Index, which some analysts have likened to an Australian NASDAQ, will allow Australian and global investors alike to track the performance of our nation's expanding technology industry, identify new opportunities and facilitate the development of index-based strategies.

ASX chief executive and managing director, Dominic Stevens, said the launch comes on the back of a period of stellar growth for the Australian tech sector.

"We've seen tremendous growth in the number of technology companies listing on ASX and the quality of their performance recently," he said.

"Over the last three years, the annualised total return from the S&P/ASX 200 has been around 10 per cent, while the return from the new All Tech Index over the same period—if it had existed— would have been over 20 per cent."

S&P Dow Jones Indices senior director of global equity indices, Michael Orzano, said he was excited by the new partnership.

"We are excited to take part in Australia's ongoing economic growth and innovation story through the launch of the S&P/ASX All Technology Index," he said.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the ASX to bring fresh perspectives in analyzing a wide range of sectors and expand index representation beyond the country's more established banking, real estate and natural resource market segments.

"Australian and global investors will now have a way of tracking these technology companies, further contributing to the growth and liquidity of the sector."

At launch, the index features 46 of "Australia's leading and emerging technology companies across a range of sectors", with a market capitalisation of more than $100 billion. There are more than 200 tech companies listed on the ASX, valued at almost $115 billion.

Xero leads the pack in the new tech index, followed soon by Computershare and Afterpay.

"The All Tech Index recognises the critical mass of technology companies listed on ASX," Stevens said.

"It provides investors with an opportunity to see how the sector is tracking and gives them a benchmark to measure its performance."

The index does not have a set number of constituents, and can be changed at each quarterly rebalance. The companies featured in the Index need to have a minimum float adjusted market cap of $120 million, a daily traded value of $120,000 and a minimum of a 30% relative liquidity ratio.

Stevens said there has been international interest in the newly-launched index.

"Many of the companies included in the All Tech Index started as small caps and have grown into billion dollar companies," he said.

"International firms, such as those from the United States, New Zealand and Europe, also see the opportunity to list and grow on the ASX market. A number are included in this new index."

Stevens said a growing technology sector could help drive economic growth and job creation in Australia.

"Technology plays an increasingly important role in our lives," he said.

"A vibrant technology sector is also good for Australia. It helps drive economic growth, strengthens the relevance of our capital markets and encourages job creation and innovation onshore."

Read more: ASX All Tech IndexDominic StevensS&P Dow Jones IndicesAfterpayComputershareMichael OrzanoXero
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund reveals ASX 100 equality laggards
Afterpay slides in global fintech rankings
Client ethics the future of advice
Industry funds name new chief
Shorting doesn't have to be risky: Solaris
VanEck changes tack on ETF
AUSTRAC zeroes in on Afterpay
Facebook dropped from ESG index
Finnies showcase best in fintech
Fintech no real threat: Researcher
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something drLYq2fm