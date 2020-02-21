All Tech Index launches down under

After several years in the making, the ASX has launched a new technology index, set to boost the profiles of Australia's tech darlings and provide new opportunities to investors.

The S&P/ASX All Tech Index, which some analysts have likened to an Australian NASDAQ, will allow Australian and global investors alike to track the performance of our nation's expanding technology industry, identify new opportunities and facilitate the development of index-based strategies.

ASX chief executive and managing director, Dominic Stevens, said the launch comes on the back of a period of stellar growth for the Australian tech sector.

"We've seen tremendous growth in the number of technology companies listing on ASX and the quality of their performance recently," he said.

"Over the last three years, the annualised total return from the S&P/ASX 200 has been around 10 per cent, while the return from the new All Tech Index over the same period—if it had existed— would have been over 20 per cent."

S&P Dow Jones Indices senior director of global equity indices, Michael Orzano, said he was excited by the new partnership.

"We are excited to take part in Australia's ongoing economic growth and innovation story through the launch of the S&P/ASX All Technology Index," he said.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with the ASX to bring fresh perspectives in analyzing a wide range of sectors and expand index representation beyond the country's more established banking, real estate and natural resource market segments.

"Australian and global investors will now have a way of tracking these technology companies, further contributing to the growth and liquidity of the sector."

At launch, the index features 46 of "Australia's leading and emerging technology companies across a range of sectors", with a market capitalisation of more than $100 billion. There are more than 200 tech companies listed on the ASX, valued at almost $115 billion.

Xero leads the pack in the new tech index, followed soon by Computershare and Afterpay.

"The All Tech Index recognises the critical mass of technology companies listed on ASX," Stevens said.

"It provides investors with an opportunity to see how the sector is tracking and gives them a benchmark to measure its performance."

The index does not have a set number of constituents, and can be changed at each quarterly rebalance. The companies featured in the Index need to have a minimum float adjusted market cap of $120 million, a daily traded value of $120,000 and a minimum of a 30% relative liquidity ratio.

Stevens said there has been international interest in the newly-launched index.

"Many of the companies included in the All Tech Index started as small caps and have grown into billion dollar companies," he said.

"International firms, such as those from the United States, New Zealand and Europe, also see the opportunity to list and grow on the ASX market. A number are included in this new index."

Stevens said a growing technology sector could help drive economic growth and job creation in Australia.

"Technology plays an increasingly important role in our lives," he said.

"A vibrant technology sector is also good for Australia. It helps drive economic growth, strengthens the relevance of our capital markets and encourages job creation and innovation onshore."