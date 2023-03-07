Airlie founder to step down, successor named

The founder of Airlie Funds Management will retire in mid-2023 after spending more than 30 years in the industry.

John Sevior established Airlie in 2012 after working 17 years at Perpetual Investments, serving as its head of equities, and overseeing funds such as the Concentrated Equity and the Pure Value Share strategies.

His portfolio management responsibilities at Airlie will transition to Matt Williams, who will become head of Australian equities, stepping up from his current role as portfolio manager.

Williams will work alongside deputy head of Australian equities Emma Fisher.

A former journalist at Fairfax, Sevior was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Australian Funds Manager Foundation for his contribution to the local funds management industry.

He also held roles in equity sales at Potter Warburg Securities and was a researcher at the Liberal Party of Australia.

Sevior said: "I am immensely proud of what Airlie has been able to accomplish for its clients and staff and am delighted that, since partnering with Magellan in 2018, Airlie has continued to enhance its offering and provide strong outcomes for our institutional and retail clients."

Magellan took over Airlie, which had $6 billion at the time. As part of the acquisition. Magellan then launched an actively managed ETF, the Airlie Industrial Share Fund (AASF), on the ASX.

Magellan simultaneously acquired US manager Frontier Partners Group, its North American distribution partner since 2011, managing institutional clients.

Total consideration for both acquisitions came to $19 million in cash and 4.5 million Magellan shares.

Magellan chief executive David George commented: "As the founder of Airlie, John successfully established, built, and led an outstanding Australian equities funds management team and business. His retirement marks the conclusion of a remarkable career where he excelled as a portfolio manager and as an industry leader."