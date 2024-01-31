AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura

"AI mania" will over-promise and underdeliver for financial advisers, while superannuation funds are tipped to give digital advice a boost, Finura Group's 2024 predictions reveal.

In the latest Australian wealth tech predictions report, Finura highlights the challenges advisers face as rapid developments of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT disrupt every sector.

In the adviser space, though, the report finds that advisers continue to grapple with technology adoption and training - even with systems they've been using for years.

Finura Group joint managing director Peter Worn told Financial Standard that while AI holds considerable promise, it comes down to advisers changing their behaviours around it.

Many advice businesses Worn works with are operating in a high inflationary environment, facing cost pressures on the back-office and salary fronts.

"We believe that this is what's contributing to a strong focus on more technology investment in the future. Advice businesses realise that they can't keep throwing people at problems. It is not sustainable from a cost perspective," he said.

"We feel that this will be solid year where IFAs look to make more strategic decision on technology compared to the past."

Finura found that the future of digital advice remains the most challenging area to predict.

"We see so much underlying logic for its utility, yet the take-up of these solutions remains experimental. Internationally, many digital advice solutions didn't last past the end of 2023," the report read.

However, superannuation funds appear to play a part in reviving the sector.

"The super funds that succeed will have leaders who know financial advice well, have a long-term outlook and are open to a radical departure from how they have traditionally approached the business model of advice," the report read.

"With the prospect of smoother regulations and an expectation by the government that super funds will open up advice offerings to members, you would expect an explosion of new digital advice offerings in 2024/25."

Elsewhere, once small fintech players have now become behemoths.

HUB24 and Netwealth's combined market capitalisation is now equivalent to AMP, Insignia, IRESS, Link, Bravura, Count, Wealth Today, Centrepoint, and Sequoia.

"Having a technology-focused business without historical baggage is a clear advantage," Finura said.