Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024   12:39PM

"AI mania" will over-promise and underdeliver for financial advisers, while superannuation funds are tipped to give digital advice a boost, Finura Group's 2024 predictions reveal.

In the latest Australian wealth tech predictions report, Finura highlights the challenges advisers face as rapid developments of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT disrupt every sector.

In the adviser space, though, the report finds that advisers continue to grapple with technology adoption and training - even with systems they've been using for years.

Finura Group joint managing director Peter Worn told Financial Standard that while AI holds considerable promise, it comes down to advisers changing their behaviours around it.

Many advice businesses Worn works with are operating in a high inflationary environment, facing cost pressures on the back-office and salary fronts.

"We believe that this is what's contributing to a strong focus on more technology investment in the future. Advice businesses realise that they can't keep throwing people at problems. It is not sustainable from a cost perspective," he said.

"We feel that this will be solid year where IFAs look to make more strategic decision on technology compared to the past."

Finura found that the future of digital advice remains the most challenging area to predict.

"We see so much underlying logic for its utility, yet the take-up of these solutions remains experimental. Internationally, many digital advice solutions didn't last past the end of 2023," the report read.

However, superannuation funds appear to play a part in reviving the sector.

"The super funds that succeed will have leaders who know financial advice well, have a long-term outlook and are open to a radical departure from how they have traditionally approached the business model of advice," the report read.

"With the prospect of smoother regulations and an expectation by the government that super funds will open up advice offerings to members, you would expect an explosion of new digital advice offerings in 2024/25."

Elsewhere, once small fintech players have now become behemoths.

HUB24 and Netwealth's combined market capitalisation is now equivalent to AMP, Insignia, IRESS, Link, Bravura, Count, Wealth Today, Centrepoint, and Sequoia.

"Having a technology-focused business without historical baggage is a clear advantage," Finura said.

Read more: Finura GroupBravuraCentrepointCountFinancial StandardInsigniaIRESSLinkPeter WornSequoiaWealth Today
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Diverger shareholders welcome Count takeover
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
Ethical ETF assets surge in 2023: Analysis
MSC Trustees acquires Certane Corporate Trust
NGS Super finds new administrator
BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforce
Court finds Canna Campbell infringed trademark
Citi broadens custody offering
Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer
Advisers, accountants ramp up partnerships

Editor's Choice

AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura

KARREN VERGARA
"AI mania" will over-promise and underdeliver for financial advisers, while superannuation funds are tipped to give digital advice a boost, Finura Group's 2024 predictions reveal.

Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer

ANDREW MCKEAN
In its latest investment survey, Mercer identified the Hyperion Australian Growth Fund as the leading fund manager in the Australian shares category.

Gender pay gap reporting to be scrutinised

ROSE MARY PETRASS
From tomorrow, Australian companies with 100 or more staff must publish the median pay gap between their male and female employees. While it sound simple enough, some experts believe businesses are not prepared for what's to come.

Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has slammed industry super funds, accusing them of channelling $40 million to unions and Industry Super Australia (ISA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach