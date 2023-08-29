Newspaper icon
Economics

Ageing population measures needs rethink: Mercer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:32PM

New research from Mercer Australia urges policymakers to rethink how they traditionally measure Australia's future ageing population, which must consider dynamic changes in the workforce and improved life expectancies.

Mercer Australia senior partner and senior actuary David Knox highlights some shortcomings of the highly referenced old-age dependency ratio, which measures the number of people aged 65 or over against per 100 people of working ages between 15 and 64.

The 2023 Intergenerational Report (IGR) continues to publish this ratio, but this approach is outdated and can lead to unnecessary fear and even unhelpful policies, Knox writes in the Recalculating Australia's ageing population paper.

Using the population aged 15 to 64 as the denominator of the old-age dependency ratio does not factor in people who are not in the workforce for different reasons, Knox said. Conversely, those aged 65 or over are commonly joining in the workforce, jumping from 1.99% of the total labour force in 2006 to 4.94% in 2022.

"A more accurate approach would be to consider the actual labour force, rather than the potential labour force," Knox suggested.

Further, health-adjusted life expectancy will only continue for decades to come.

"Simply put - the use of age 65 is no longer relevant. We must adjust our measures of ageing to recognise the changing world," Knox said.

The IGR states that the falling old-age dependency ratio represents challenges for Australia's long-term economic growth and fiscal outlook, with the number of working-age people for every person aged 65 and over will decrease from 6.6 in 1982 to 2.7 in 2061.

Knox, instead, calculates a more "realistic ratio" with the number of workers per older person decreasing from 4.5 in 1982 to 2.9 to 2061.

"Governments and employers must recognise that people aged 65 and over will form an ever-increasing percentage of the labour force. Many older individuals are healthy; have considerable expertise and experience; and wish to continue to contribute. They should be encouraged to do so," Knox said.

"Subsequently, the measurement of future ageing population needs to be more dynamic than the use of static ratios. It must recognise that there are likely to be ongoing changes in the labour force and life expectancies."

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper hires head of international, private equity

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
After 23 years with AXA Investment Management (AXA IM), Mark Hargraves is set to become AustralianSuper's new head of international and private equity.

Future Fund posts 6% return

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The nation's sovereign wealth fund returned 6% in FY23, with chief executive Raphael Arndt saying markets are underpricing economic and geopolitical risks.

RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:40PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia is assessing how the economic effects of climate change may affect monetary policy, including the merits of flexible inflation targeting.

It's time to fill your boots with private debt

ANDREW MCKEAN
A panel discussion at the AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) delved into the performance of private credit markets and highlighted nascent investment opportunities.

