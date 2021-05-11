Aged care expenditure to jump 37%

The aged care sector is set for a major boost to address problems raised in the Royal Commission and prepare for the coming wave of aging retirees.

Aged care expenditure will increase 7% during 2021-22 to $24.3 billion and by 37% over the next four years to $31.2 billion, making it one of the fastest growing areas of the budget.

This significant increase includes nearly $18 billion in specific funding that is in direct response to recommendations that arose from the Royal Commission. Almost half of this will be directed to reforming residential aged care with $6.5 billion ear-marked for in-home facilities investment.

While Australia's aged care system services just a small proportion of older Australians, its inability to cope with the current demand from its 340,000 users, according to figures published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, has reached crisis point.

This has been exacerbated by weaknesses exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among privately managed aged care facilities that account for 40% of the sector.

The budget also contains initiatives to make the sector easier to access and navigate. These include new funding models that aim to better align patient care needs with provider capabilities, providing better information to families regarding the quality of care patients are receiving, imposing service level benchmarks on providers and introducing better choice and control mechanisms.

The My Aged Care website and contact centres will receive extra attention through the imposition of higher performance and client satisfaction targets. Disclosure standards of performance of providers against Aged Care Quality Standards will also be enhanced.

These reforms are expected to dramatically impact how Australia's 3000 aged care providers operate their 9000 outlets. Partially in response to this, the budget also includes the announcement of nearly 34,000 training places to supplement the 370,000-strong aged care workforce.

However, no specific measures were announced that would integrate aged care with the retirement superannuation system. This is despite 17% of people aged older than 65 years of age using residential or transitional home care. This ratio extends to 60% if Commonwealth supported aged care services are included.

According to APRA data, just 10% of retirees have more than $500,000 in superannuation assets - a ratio that also holds for people aged 75 years or older. As a result, it was unlikely the budget would consider this issue. But with the number of retirees expected to triple through the remainder of the century with consequent need for Australia's aged care system to be sustainable, it's likely future federal budgets will.

Despite the heavy focus on improving Australia's aged care system and the consequent expectations of increased scrutiny on providers, budget appropriations for departmental administrative expenses are forecast in the Budget to reduce 14% over the four-year period 2021 to 2025.