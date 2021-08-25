NEWS
Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

AFMA names new chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   11:02AM

The Australian Financial Markets Association appointed a new chief executive who is a former APRA executive.

Brett Harper takes the post on October 11. He was most recently spent three years as a director at Promontory Australia, providing consulting and risk management advisory services.

Between 2002 and 2006, he was head of balance sheet and market risk at APRA. After that, he was head of traded market risk and business risk review at Barclays (London); and executive direct at EY and then chief operating officer and general manager of financial markets at Anglo Irish Bank (Dublin).

Harper takes over from David Lynch, who is retiring from AFMA after 25 years of service. He has been chief since 2012.

AFMA board chair Robert Bedwell said Harper brings a vast amount of experience in wholesale markets with a focus on risk management and regulatory change and this will be critical as AFMA continues its advocacy for public policy and regulation that promote fair, competitive, and efficient markets.

On Lynch departing, Bedwell said: "Under his leadership, AFMA sharpened the industry's focus on professionalism in practical and effective ways, as illustrated by its successful collaboration with Macquarie University to provide innovative education for AFMA's Accreditation program. David leaves a positive, enduring legacy at AFMA and we wish him all the best for the future."

Read more: APRAAustralian Financial Markets AssociationBrett HarperDavid LynchRobert BedwellPromontory Australia
