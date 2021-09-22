NEWS
Financial Planning

AFA Foundation supports thousands in need

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 SEP 2021   4:39PM

In the face of COVID-19, the AFA Foundation raised just shy of $40,000 in FY21, helping 13 charities in the process.

Last financial year, the AFA Foundation received 23 applications for grants and selected nine recipients in addition to its four charity partners.

Organisations such as Foodbank, Ready to Work, Fight for Balance, Oldies Angels and The Fred Hollows Foundation received donations.

While the total amount raised is the lowest the Foundation has seen in some time, "against the backdrop of widespread COVID-19 related impacts to the employment and income profile of millions of people, and the inability to run face to face events, the total result reflects the support of the generous AFA community", AFA Foundation chair Olivia Sarah-Le Lacheur said.

Throughout the conference, the AFA Foundation is raising funds for Lifeline and Foodbank.

"These charities have been selected because of the profound impact the pandemic is having on the mental wellbeing of Australians and the hunger being experienced by over one in five Australians," Lacheur said.

Foodbank was also supported throughout the AFA Conference in 2020 and donations made by delegates delivered 12,000 meals, with every $1 donated providing two meals for a family in need.

