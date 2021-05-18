NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AdviserLogic executive departs Morningstar

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   12:26PM

The former chief executive of AdviserLogic has stepped down following the integration into Morningstar.

Daniel Gara is leaving his role as director of product management, financial planning at Morningstar having joined in 2019 at the time of the Morningstar acquisition.

He previously spent over 13 years at AdviserLogic as head of product development and chief executive, co-founded with Gundeep Sidhu.

Upon acquisition, Sidhu left the company and founded a property facilities management software called NowYouCan.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Morningstar Australasia managing director Jamie Wickham thanked Gara for his contributions to AdviserLogic and Morningstar and said his insight and leadership have been instrumental in supporting the integration.

"As we gear up to take our financial planning solutions to the next level, Daniel felt the timing was right to hand over the reins to the expanded financial planning team at Morningstar," Wickham said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"Over the last 18 months, we have made great strides - investing heavily in the business, bringing on over 60 new people, and fully integrating AdviserLogic into our financial planning solutions. Our plans to bring the best of Morningstar to the software are progressing well, and there is much more to come."

Gara will work with the Morningstar teams to ensure a transition of his responsibilities over the next month. Morningstar will soon commence the recruitment process for his replacement.

Gara's resignation comes after Annika Bradley was recently appointed as director of manager research ratings.

She joined from independent financial services consultant with Lodrino, providing investment consulting and management services.

Read more: AdviserLogicMorningstar AustralasiaDaniel GaraGundeep SidhuJamie WickhamAnnika Bradley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers laud Xplan software
Morningstar appoints director
Morningstar releases DDO solution
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
FPA launches new ROA solution template
Morningstar releases time saving tool amid crisis
Morningstar boosts financial planning capabilities
Morningstar to cease in-house credit research
Morningstar bets on advice software
BT Financial Group enlists research provider

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.