AdviserLogic executive departs Morningstar

The former chief executive of AdviserLogic has stepped down following the integration into Morningstar.

Daniel Gara is leaving his role as director of product management, financial planning at Morningstar having joined in 2019 at the time of the Morningstar acquisition.

He previously spent over 13 years at AdviserLogic as head of product development and chief executive, co-founded with Gundeep Sidhu.

Upon acquisition, Sidhu left the company and founded a property facilities management software called NowYouCan.

Morningstar Australasia managing director Jamie Wickham thanked Gara for his contributions to AdviserLogic and Morningstar and said his insight and leadership have been instrumental in supporting the integration.

"As we gear up to take our financial planning solutions to the next level, Daniel felt the timing was right to hand over the reins to the expanded financial planning team at Morningstar," Wickham said.

"Over the last 18 months, we have made great strides - investing heavily in the business, bringing on over 60 new people, and fully integrating AdviserLogic into our financial planning solutions. Our plans to bring the best of Morningstar to the software are progressing well, and there is much more to come."

Gara will work with the Morningstar teams to ensure a transition of his responsibilities over the next month. Morningstar will soon commence the recruitment process for his replacement.

Gara's resignation comes after Annika Bradley was recently appointed as director of manager research ratings.

She joined from independent financial services consultant with Lodrino, providing investment consulting and management services.