Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Adviser associations to merge

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUN 2022   12:26PM

Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ARA represents around 90 Charter Financial Planning businesses and approximately 250 advisers. Its members voted for the closure at a general meeting in April.

The merger is a natural step given the TAA is itself the result of the merger of the AMP Financial Planners Association and Hillross Advisers Association in 2020.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald welcomed the body and its members.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"We are very much looking forward to representing ARA members and supporting them as they help clients achieve better financial outcomes," he said.

"Our two associations have a long history of working closely together via numerous consultation groups and this merger will give us an even stronger voice in what continue to be challenging times for advisers."

Macdonald added that the merger will allow for greater collaboration.

"As we have consistently said, in order to move forward, the financial advice community needs to genuinely collaborate. The merger will enable us to deliver a more united message in our ongoing communications not only within our own community, but also with the media and with the government," he said.

Read more: ARATAAAuthorised Representatives AssociationNeil MacdonaldAMP Financial Planners AssociationCharter Financial Planning
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser numbers close in on 17k
TAA calls for prudent pace for reforms
The Advisers Association appoints chair
Advice industry loses 800 over New Year period
Adviser population drops below 19,000
Women advisers drop to 21%
Adviser exits continue, industry recruits 50
Industry mixed over FSC advice framework
HESTA hires growth executive
The next 20 years in Aussie ETFs

Editor's Choice

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As we celebrate the 30th birthday of the Superannuation Guarantee, the new financial year brings with it plenty of changes to super. Here's what you need to know.

Rest cuts administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry fund has reduced asset-based administration fees across Rest Super, Rest Corporate and Rest Pension, saying its total fees are now at least 25% less than the industry average.

Adviser associations to merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ASIC takes Mercer Financial Advice to court

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer Financial Advice is being sued by ASIC over fee for no service conduct that continued after the Royal Commission and impacted members of both a corporate and government super fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.