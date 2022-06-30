Adviser associations to merge

Members of the Authorised Representatives Association (ARA), have voted to close the 40-year-old association and merge with The Advisers Association (TAA).

ARA represents around 90 Charter Financial Planning businesses and approximately 250 advisers. Its members voted for the closure at a general meeting in April.

The merger is a natural step given the TAA is itself the result of the merger of the AMP Financial Planners Association and Hillross Advisers Association in 2020.

TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald welcomed the body and its members.

"We are very much looking forward to representing ARA members and supporting them as they help clients achieve better financial outcomes," he said.

"Our two associations have a long history of working closely together via numerous consultation groups and this merger will give us an even stronger voice in what continue to be challenging times for advisers."

Macdonald added that the merger will allow for greater collaboration.

"As we have consistently said, in order to move forward, the financial advice community needs to genuinely collaborate. The merger will enable us to deliver a more united message in our ongoing communications not only within our own community, but also with the media and with the government," he said.