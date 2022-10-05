Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advised Aussies better off on all fronts: Study

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:55PM

Australians who seek financial advice measure better on all aspects of quality of life and better mental health, according to new research from the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

The research, which was conducted by MYMAVINS, compared perceptions of unadvised and advised Australians, measuring quality of life, financial confidence, and satisfaction. It surveyed 406 advised consumers and 645 unadvised consumers.

The study looked at a range of life measures and found those who receive financial advice responded more positively to all of them. For instance, 76% of advised Aussies said they feel they are living a life consistent with their values versus 67% of unadvised. Further, 71% of those that get advice feel positive and optimistic about life versus just 55% of those that don't get advice.

"They are more likely to be living with purpose, are more optimistic, have more resilience in the face of challenges, are more connected with others, and even feel healthier. It's a virtuous cycle of increasing quality of life," the research reads.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Overall life satisfaction for advised clients is 7.3 out of 10, compared to just 6.4 for those unadvised.

In terms of financial security, 85% of advised Aussies feel secure and 62% of unadvised do. Meanwhile, on financial satisfaction, 35% of advised people said they are completely or very satisfied with their level of wealth, while 54% said they are somewhat satisfied. For the unadvised, just 19% are completely or very satisfied and 82% are somewhat or not satisfied at all.

Finally, in retirement, those that seek advice are twice as likely to experience a comfortable retirement than those that don't. Breaking this down, those under 65 are more likely to envisage key financial and wellbeing benefits to seeking financial advice, while those over 65 are more likely to think they can do it themselves.

Other areas the study found advised Australians registered benefits include improved financial decision making (37%), improved money management (33%), greater financial control (28%) and improved financial freedom (27%).

"Australians with an active relationship with a financial planner are better off in multiple ways. They suffer less financial stress, enjoy a higher quality of life, have more financial confidence, and are more satisfied with their wealth," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"Regardless of the client's wealth or age, the study found advice promotes and enables better quality of life."

Read more: AustraliansAussiesFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFPASarah Abood
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CALI progressing well: Mu
Financial literacy in Australia drops by almost 10%
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds
FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway
Still work to do on QAR: Levy
AFA president positive on industry outlook
FPA Congress a chance to 'reunite, reset'
Future2 Foundation appoints co-general managers
iExtend adds lead alliances role
The time is right: AFA chief

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.