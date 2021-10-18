Actuaries Institute devises director skills checklist

A new paper from the Actuaries Institute discusses the key skills and experience board directors for financial services companies should have going forward, including an argument that the chair should always be a former chief executive.

Former Actuaries Institute president Barry Rafe and former APRA deputy chair Ian Laughlin have made recommendations and devised a checklist, specifically aimed at banks and insurance companies, to help avoid issues raised in the Royal Commission.

Rafe and Laughlin believe all new board members should be assessed against a clearly defined criteria, saying doing so would likely lead to a board with at least three directors with deep operational experience, earned during a career in financial services.

Boards should also include directors from other sectors and the chair of the board should always be a former chief executive or senior executive within a financial services firm. The authors also suggest that an unblemished career may not be as valuable as one that has survived major crises.

"Risk aversion to director selection may result in boards lacking directors with foresight for emerging challenges and a lack of experience to be able to effectively recognise and manage them," the Special needs of financial services boards states.

"Boards without deep experience in the relevant business can distract management with matters that are of lesser importance. Further, inexperienced directors may be so risk averse as to drive cost cutting strategies that undermine key capabilities," Rafe and Laughlin write.

To illustrate, they draw on a panel held at the 2021 Actuaries Virtual Summit earlier this year during which a panellist stressed that two core capabilities in insurance - claims management and underwriting - are lacking on the boards of major life insurers, likely leading to poor claims experience.

"Irrespective of their domain skills, directors need to have the capability and motivation to study the detail in areas where they are particularly skilled. Directors must know the type of key reports to request and need to focus particularly on the high-risk areas of the business they direct," the paper states.

It's also noted that a strong financial literacy is not the same as having a deep understanding of the business.

The two said, it comes down to the complexity of financial services companies, including, among other things, that they largely rely on long-term contractual obligations with customers; products and the servicing of them is also complex as the future outcomes are uncertain for both customers and the business; the amount of information required for these businesses to service customers means a high level of trust on the customer's part; and there is often a third-party intermediary involved.

"It is therefore crucial that directors really understand the services and products being sold and the customer needs being addressed. This will help them to understand the material risks of the business so that both the sustainability of the business and customer needs are being met," the paper reads.

In their paper, Rafe and Laughlin question whether directors' failure to understand their businesses enabled the misconduct uncovered by Commissioner Hayne's inquiry.

While boards in the financial services industry have certainly changed in recent years, there is evidence "clearly reflecting systemic gaps between the essential board skills and capabilities, and board appointments", according to the paper.

Boards are not made overnight, Rafe said: "They evolve over time, as directors come and go... Boards therefore need to have a long-term plan involving director assessment and skills/capabilities matching for the changing needs of the organisation."

"In short, we are arguing that a board of directors requires a collection of skills and capabilities which have been demonstrated to be at a director level. Not every director requires every skill, but every director would be expected to have the ability to apply their skills as a director of a financial services business."