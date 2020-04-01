NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
General
ACTU pokes holes in JobKeeper
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   3:59PM

The Australian Council of Trade Unions believes the government's JobKeeper program is still flawed, though is glad the calls of Australian workers have been heard.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus has called for the government to revise its $130 billion JobKeeper program, outlining various issues in the program's details.

McManus said the council needed to "carefully examine" the details of the government's plan, and said that while it was glad the program would apply to all businesses and most workers, the ACTU is concerned the $1500 fortnightly payment "may not be enough".

"We believe that allowing this amount to increase up to the median wage of $1,375 a week is what is needed," McManus said.

The ACTU boss said the council wants to ensure all casuals covered if they could have reasonably expected to work but lost their jobs at the hands of the pandemic.

"Many of these workers may not have worked the last 12 months," she pointed out.

"We also want to ensure that this subsidy applies to the 1.4 million visa workers who were working, there is no reason why it should not."

McManus said the union movement and Australia's business groups had been working together over the past few weeks to call on the government to subsidies wages to the tune of at least 80%, to ensure Australians were employed even in the face of the strict self-isolation requirements thrust upon the nation.

"The union movement has worked doggedly to make sure this government understands the grave situation Australian workers find themselves in," McManus said.

"Less than three weeks ago the Morrison government wouldn't consider the notion of a wage subsidy."

McManus said the program needed safeguards to ensure people were kept in employment and that funds flowed to workers.

"The government has made clear that this is a wage subsidy and not a wage replacement program and we would expect to see people maintain their wage levels during this program," she said.

McManus also said the program's payment delay until May 1 would pose cash flow issues for some Australians, noting those who have already been laid off "may not survive another six weeks without immediate support".

"The Australian union movement is pleased to see that the Australian government has heard the voices of millions of workers and we hope to work with them to make the program even better," McManus said.

Read more: UnionACTUJobKeeperSally McManusMorrison
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Market recovery or dead cat bounce?
Chief economist update: Australia's gentle turning point to turn
Chief economist update: Will Australia avoid another global recession?
Chief economist update: The turn in Australia's cycle from vicious to virtuous
Chief economist update: The back-to-back rate cuts Australia has to have
Industry fund strengthens board
Unions have right to express views: Combet
Infrastructure fund plans SMSF raise
Productivity Commission report puts banks first: ACTU
Investment manager chair retires
Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something c1gUQUpy