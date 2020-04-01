ACTU pokes holes in JobKeeper

The Australian Council of Trade Unions believes the government's JobKeeper program is still flawed, though is glad the calls of Australian workers have been heard.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus has called for the government to revise its $130 billion JobKeeper program, outlining various issues in the program's details.

McManus said the council needed to "carefully examine" the details of the government's plan, and said that while it was glad the program would apply to all businesses and most workers, the ACTU is concerned the $1500 fortnightly payment "may not be enough".

"We believe that allowing this amount to increase up to the median wage of $1,375 a week is what is needed," McManus said.

The ACTU boss said the council wants to ensure all casuals covered if they could have reasonably expected to work but lost their jobs at the hands of the pandemic.

"Many of these workers may not have worked the last 12 months," she pointed out.

"We also want to ensure that this subsidy applies to the 1.4 million visa workers who were working, there is no reason why it should not."

McManus said the union movement and Australia's business groups had been working together over the past few weeks to call on the government to subsidies wages to the tune of at least 80%, to ensure Australians were employed even in the face of the strict self-isolation requirements thrust upon the nation.

"The union movement has worked doggedly to make sure this government understands the grave situation Australian workers find themselves in," McManus said.

"Less than three weeks ago the Morrison government wouldn't consider the notion of a wage subsidy."

McManus said the program needed safeguards to ensure people were kept in employment and that funds flowed to workers.

"The government has made clear that this is a wage subsidy and not a wage replacement program and we would expect to see people maintain their wage levels during this program," she said.

McManus also said the program's payment delay until May 1 would pose cash flow issues for some Australians, noting those who have already been laid off "may not survive another six weeks without immediate support".

"The Australian union movement is pleased to see that the Australian government has heard the voices of millions of workers and we hope to work with them to make the program even better," McManus said.