Executive Appointments

abrdn establishes Sustainability Group, promotes

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   12:37PM

Commitment to sustainability is ramping up at abrdn, with the global manager announcing a dedicated business division and promoting its local ESG lead.

abrdn's new Sustainability Group will provide subject matter expertise to the broader group's investment processes while also setting frameworks and standards and supporting product design.

A leadership team has been appointed to the new division, led by chief sustainability officer Amanda Young, who was previously global head of responsible investment.

Effective April 1, Asia Pacific ESG investment director Danielle Welsh-Rose has been appointed to head of sustainability APAC and head of sustainability specialists.

"Danielle will lead the group responsible for ensuring that abrdn's client proposition continues to evolve to meet current and future demand. She will also lead the development of abrdn's sustainability training academy 'Grow Sustainably'," abrdn said.

Also on the leadership team is head of active ownership Mike Everett, head of sustainability insights and climate strategy Eva Cairns, and head of sustainable investing Dan Grandage.

"As client expectations continue to focus increasingly on material ESG matters, we must continue to evolve as an active asset manager to provide solutions which meet these expectations. As part of our ongoing commitment to achieve this, and to invest sustainably, we have created the Sustainability Group which is a central component to our investment process," Young said.

"The Sustainability Group will continue to coordinate and set the abrdn house view and standards on sustainability matters including climate change, corporate governance, voting and active ownership to support the investment teams in delivering a coherent ESG integration and engagement strategy.

"More broadly, our strong leadership team will help drive abrdn's sustainable investment approach forward, working to influence external bodies on governance, sustainability, engagement and regulatory matters."

At the same time, abrdn is expanding its sustainable products range by converting 24 of its SICAV funds to Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), including 18 equity funds and six fixed income funds. More conversions will take place throughout the year, abrdn said.

"The conversions further enhance abrdn's established sustainable investment process which is already positively tilted towards ESG including climate targets and stringent exclusion criteria," the manager said.

"The updated framework includes formally widening the screening process and removing poorly rated ESG companies from the investment universe. Each fund will also include specific ESG targets and lower carbon intensity than its benchmark."

Read more: abrdnESGAmanda YoungDan GrandageDanielle Welsh-RoseEva CairnsMike Everett
VIEW COMMENTS

