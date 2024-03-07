'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform

The wealth management industry has overwhelmingly welcomed the federal government's commitment to pay superannuation on the Commonwealth Paid Parental Leave scheme.

The Albanese government has said, if it wins the next election, it will add superannuation contributions of 12% to parental leave payments from July 2025. The measure is expected to benefit 180,000 families annually, primarily women, adding about $7000 to their nest egg per period of parental leave taken.

It's a measure that has long been advocated for by the super industry and unions, given the impact it can have on a woman's super balance in retirement.

In responding to the government's announcement, Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Mary Delahunty said: "For too long, women have retired with significantly fewer savings on average than men as a result of taking time off work or working reduced hours to have and raise children."

"It's about bloody time.

"A new generation of women who receive the full benefit of the Superannuation Guarantee payment on their government paid parental leave stand to add thousands to their retirement balances."

Industry fund HESTA, which has been calling for super to be paid on parental leave for more than 13 years, welcomed the announcement.

"More than 80% of our one million-plus members are women, many working in typically lower-paid industries such as aged care or early childhood education. Paying super on paid parental leave will help our members add much-needed dollars to their retirement accounts, narrowing the gender super gap and making Australia's super system fairer," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

Women in Super has also long advocated for this measure, with chief executive Jo Kowalczyk saying it is a step towards a super system that works for all.

"While no one policy will change the gender super gap, super on paid parental leave is a critical element to ensure we do not condemn future generations to a retirement in poverty," she said.

Meantime, the nation's largest super fund AustralianSuper said this marks a major milestone for the women of Australia.

"Our data shows that a woman who takes 10 years out of the workforce to care for children has 12% less income in retirement than a woman who does not have a career break. That's 12% less to pay for housing, food, healthcare, and other necessities to live well in retirement," AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said.

"For a 25-year-old man on a median wage our data suggests they will save $459,000 for their retirement, while for a 25-year-old woman on a median wage it is $334,000, which is a material difference.

"After today's announcement we look forward to seeing that gap close for many Australian women."

The gender super gap for Rest members is higher than the average at 27%. More than half of its membership is female, with chief executive Vicki Doyle describing the initiative as "a much-needed improvement."

"We know every super dollar counts for these members, who often work in low income, part time or casual jobs. This change will undoubtedly help enable a more equitable retirement future and go some way to address the gender super gap," she added.

For its part, the Super Members Council said analysis shows the gender super gap is narrowing, however things are going backwards for women in their 30s. This is primarily because superannuation is not paid on parental leave.

"Parental leave is one of the only types of paid leave that does not attract super - now that the Australian government will pay super on its scheme, it sets an example for more employers to follow," the group said.

Colonial First State, Insignia Financial, TelstraSuper, and UniSuper also welcomed the move, as did the Financial Services Council.