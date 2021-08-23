80% of instos find sustainability difficult

A survey of institutional investors, representing $26.8 trillion in assets, conducted by Schroders has found 80% of global institutional investors find sustainability challenging.

Schroders surveyed 750 institutional investors, including 205 in Asia Pacific. Among the Australian institutions 75% said they found sustainability challenging.

Australian investors are also concerned about greenwashing, with 62% citing it as a major challenge to sustainable investing.

The kind of funds Aussie instos want to invest in appear to differ from their global counterparts. The survey found 47% of global investors wish to invest in funds that are specifically aligned to environmental themes, but only 13% of Australian institutions do.

"If we look at the top responses to the study globally, there is a greater degree of similarity across the world than perhaps would have been anticipated. While the sustainable investment market may be at different levels of development in different regions, investor sentiment, perceptions, concerns, and priorities are similar," Schroders global head of sustainable investment Andrew Howard said.

"For example, most investors are placing an increased emphasis on the impact their investments have on people and the planet no matter where they are in the world.

"The fact is that, despite its recent growth, sustainable investing is still in its teenage years. We need to ensure that any concerns or challenges our clients may perceive when it comes to investing sustainably are completely allayed, through ever clearer reporting and disclosures."

COVID-19 did not slow down the growth in sustainable investing, Schroders found.

Rather, in Australia 48% of institutional investors surveyed view the role of sustainable investing within their organisations as more important because of the pandemic.

"Given recent, high profile court cases brought against superannuation funds by their members on issues such as climate change, coupled with reforms like Your Future Your Super and other regulatory and industry pressures like super fund mergers, it's no surprise that more than half of respondents (51%) claim their primary driver to invest sustainably is due to pressure from members, followed closely by regulatory and industry pressures (45%)," Schroders sustainability manager Australia Ella Reilly said.

"Whilst we expect these trends to continue in the near term, there's no question that sustainable investing will remain a key focus for Australian institutional investors in a post-COVID world."