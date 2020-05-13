2020 MAX Awards finalists named

The finalists for the 2020 Financial Standard MAX Awards have been named and voting is now open.

Now in their 25th year, the Financial Standard MAX (Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence) Awards recognise individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales.

They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, contributing to the betterment of the industry and consumers.

This year sees 105 finalists vie for 21 awards, to be presented by television personality Jean Kittson during a virtual awards ceremony on June 11.

Last year's finalists attracted more than 14,000 votes, while the awards themselves saw the inclusion of consumer-led categories as a result of Rainmaker's acquisition of Money magazine in early 2019.

Among the most coveted awards is the Distribution Team of the Year (wholesale and institutional). Vying for the title this year is UBS Asset Management, Allianz Retire+, State Street Global Advisors, Franklin Templeton Investments and RARE Infrastructure.

Meanwhile, BMO Global Asset Management's Michael Angwin, Perennial Value's Cesar Farfan, iShares' James Waterworth, RARE's Steve Williams and GSFM's Shaun Thomas have all been named finalists for the Executive of the Year - Distribution award.

Other highly sought after awards to be presented on June 11 include Financial Education Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Product Launch of the Year, Social Media Campaign of the Year, Agency of the Year and Executive of the Year - Marketing.

For the full list of finalists and to get voting, click here.