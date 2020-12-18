What you read in 2020

As we farewell a year that many will be glad to see the back of, check out Financial Standard's most read stories for 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the majority of this year's most widely read stories, as unprecedented shutdowns and fiscal response wreaked havoc on financial markets. However, ongoing themes around regulatory reform, super fund consolidation, fee pressures and governance also proved popular.

Before we leave you with the year's top stories, the Financial Standard team wishes our readers a safe and happy holiday period; we look forward to bringing you the news in 2021!

The 10 most read stories of 2020 were:

1. Industry funds face reality of COVID-19 shutdown (March 25)

As COVID-19 took hold and the reality of just how rough 2020 was going to be began to set in, industry superannuation funds charged with safeguarding the retirement savings of those working in the sectors hardest hit moved to reassure members.

Funds with a higher proportion of younger members, such as Rest and Hostplus, and anticipating an onslaught of early release requests, began calculating the impact nationwide shutdowns would have on funds under management and their wider memberships.

2. 916 advisers gone in three months, ASIC responds (May 21)

Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC Financial Adviser Register revealed that 1488 advisers had fallen off the register between January and May 2020, with the bulk dropping off in the three months to May 21.

In response, ASIC chair James Shipton said: "We've adapted and responded to the immediate challenges by providing some relief to financial advisers so Australians can get access for some of the critical questions that are now before them."

3. Sargon runs out of steam (January 30)

Sargon was forced into external administration by one of its Chinese creditors, state-owned insurer Taiping Trustees, with McGrathNicol appointed as administrator.

The event cast doubt over a number of Sargon's subsidiaries, including Madison Financial Group and Diversa Trustees.

4. AustralianSuper ups admin fees (January 22)

At the start of the year, Australia's largest super fund informed members they would start paying an 'Administration fee - Protecting Your Super' fee from April in addition to the fees they were already paying.

The fund said the fee was needed to cover a shortfall that was the result of the PYS legislation, saying: "This reduces the funds available to cover administration costs, products and services for all members. The new fee will be used to cover this gap in the most sustainable way."

5. Volatility hits super funds (March 17)

Volatility in global financial markets took its toll on some of Australia's largest superannuation funds, with Rainmaker analysis in March showing the likes of AustralianSuper, First State Super (now Aware Super) and QSuper took a hit.

Cumulative return data of funds showed many experienced significant losses between February 20 and March 12.

6. ATO to verify early release requests (March 31)

Senator Jane Hume confirmed ahead of the early release of superannuation scheme opening that the ATO would be responsible for verifying member requests before requesting super funds release the funds to members in a timely manner.

"Those funds whose members are congregated in sectors hardest hit by virus, particularly smaller funds, unless they have risk-managed their investments for a crisis, may find this period very uncomfortable. However, I want to say today, that discomfort is no excuse to not release members' money - their own money - in a time of need," Hume said.

7. Aussie ETF investors got oil bets wrong before crash (April 23)

In mid-April Aussies poured $35 million into the country's only ETF tracking crude oil futures, the BetaShares Crude Oil ETF, and were stung hard when WTI May contracts slipped into negative territory.

It's assumed investors expected oil prices to stabilise after an OPEC deal to cut production by 30% due to oversupply, but May WTI futures contracts soon went negative for the first time as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.

8. Vanguard firms up super team (January 22)

Vanguard confirmed the appointment of Garry Caldow as it progressed its planned superannuation offering, naming him product lead, insurance.

Caldow was Mercer principal - insurance leader and previously spent more than a decade at Colonial First State. His appointment was the second to the team, following that of Michael Lovett as head of superannuation.

9. Statewide dumps executives (January 23)

Statewide Super terminated the employment of both its chief risk officer and chief financial and operating officer in early January for breaching internal controls.

Immediate action was taken and the appropriate regulators were notified, the fund said, adding: "We take our responsibilities as trustee of your superannuation seriously and you can rest assured your retirement savings, data and privacy have never been at risk."

10. Merged First State Super reveals new brand (July 15)

Following its merger with VicSuper, the $120 billion super fund revealed it would be known as Aware Super, with chief executive Deanne Stewart saying the rebrand was about the need to differentiate the fund from other similar-sounding funds, reducing the costs associated with multiple brands and demonstrating the fund's commitment to action and impact.

"As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, we have thought deeply about the need to create a single brand that not only unifies our member base, but clearly signals our purpose and our intent," Stewart said.