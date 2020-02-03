NEWS
Executive Appointments
Wealth manager makes senior appointment
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   12:27PM

Embattled wealth manager Evans Dixon has appointed a new chief financial officer and company secretary.

Paul Ryan has been promoted to the role, formerly serving as Evan & Partners private capital managing director.

In a release, the firm said Ryan would bring significant executive and leadership experience to his new role.

"He has a deep understanding of the Evans Dixon group built over 12 years across multiple roles, including five years as Evans & Partners CEO where he was responsible for strategy, finance, risk, compliance and operations," Evans Dixon said.

"During a 22 year career in financial services Paul has managed teams across private wealth, funds management, capital markets and investment research, having previously been a top-rated research analyst over a decade at Goldman Sachs JBWere."

Ryan, who takes over the reins from interim chief financial officer and company secretary Warwick Keneally, will lead a team of finance and accounting professionals.

Keneally will remain with the firm in a senior finance position.

It comes nearly three months after the heavily scrutinized firm announced it had closed its Dixon Projects business in Australia, cut 100 jobs and scaled back its US-based fund in a bid to cut costs.

David Evan's Evan & Partners merged with Alan Dixon's Dixon Advisory in 2017, and floated soon after in 2018. When it listed, Evans Dixon shares were trading at $2.50 apiece.

Since then, the company has fallen from grace, sliding more than 73% and wiping millions from Evan Dixon's value in the process.

Today, Evans Dixon shares are trading at $1.00.

Original clients of the two firms, mostly mum-and-dad investors, bought into the listing with packages of 8000 shares for $20,000.

Today, those packages are worth less than 60% of that amount; just $8000.

In its wealth advisory business, Evans Dixon manages $20 billion for more than 9300 clients. It also manages $6.8 billion in its funds management business. Its corporate arm provides research, advisory and equity and debt capital market services to Australian institutions.

Read more: Evans DixonPaul RyanDavid EvanWarwick KeneallyAlan DixonDixon AdvisoryDixon ProjectsEvan DixonGoldman Sachs JBWere
