Investment
VanEck to launch four new ETFs
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   11:49AM

VanEck is set to launch four new ETFs, capitalising on innovation in healthcare and major worldwide trends such as eSports.

These include a Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO), Global Healthcare Leaders ETF (HLTH), Morningstar World ex-Australia Wide Moat ETF (GOAT) and the Morningstar Australian Moat Income (DVDY).

ESPO will be the only ETF of its kind listed on the ASX, capitalising on the enormous global audience for eSports.

"We believe the growth of video gaming and eSports is a trend, not a fad," VanEck said.

Towards a perfect currency solution

"It reflects structural changes including the increased consumer demand for online entertainment, the rise of interactive entertainment and the fragmentation of the digital media landscape."

Similarly, VanEck's HLTH will be the only smart beta healthcare ETF listed on the ASX.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

HLTH will invest in 50 fundamentally sound and attractive value companies in the global healthcare sector. It will be subject to a 0.45% per annum management fee.

The ETF will track the MarketGrader Developed Markets (ex-Australia) Health Care index, which aims to invest in stocks that deliver growth at a reasonable price to generate long-term shareholder value.

VanEck managing director and head of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said the new ETF will seek to capture rising global health expenditures from an increasingly aging population.

"The world's population is expected to grow by 800 million people by 2030 and the number of people aged 60 or over is projected to grow to more than 1.4 billion," he said.

This will have important consequences for healthcare spending, he said, as healthcare costs significantly increase as people age.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic too boosting healthcare demand dramatically, businesses in the sector will likely reap the benefits of ongoing strong demand for healthcare services and products," Neiron said.

Holdings in the new fund include healthcare leaders such as Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Resmed and Gilead Sciences, he said.

Meanwhile, GOAT is a high conviction international equity portfolio of at least 50 attractively priced wide moat companies as determined by Morningstar, VanEck said.

To date, Aussie investors have only been able to invest in a portfolio of US wide moat companies through the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF or MOAT.

Finally, DVDY will invest in about 25 Australian companies and provide investors with active stock selection for passive fees.

"We have partnered with Morningstar and will soon offer an approach that utilises its Morningstar Economic Moat philosophy to identify quality companies and its distance to default measure to determine a company's financial health," VanEck said on its website.

"The result is the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF, which will soon list on ASX under the ticker DVDY."

Read more: ETFHealthcareVanEckMorningstareSportsASXArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS
