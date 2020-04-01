VanEck rejigs China A-shares ETF

VanEck Australia is changing the index of China A-shares ETF and, as a result, will stop investing via its NYSE-listed counterpart.

The VanEck Vectors China CSI 300 ETF (CETF) currently tracks CSI 300 index which covers the 300 largest and most liquid stocks on China A-shares market.

The Australian fund is a feeder fund that invests in a NYSE-listed VanEck fund (PEK); both were the first A-shares funds in their respective markets.

On February 26, the board of the NYSE-listed fund decided to change the reference index by May this year. They opted for an index from MarketGrader.

But VanEck's Australian team opted for an index from FTSE, which tracks the 50 largest companies by full market capitalisation in the mainland Chinese market.

"VanEck in Australia has determined CETF should maintain a broad exposure. To do this CETF will cease investing in the United States fund and will instead directly hold a portfolio of China A-shares but the fund will incur one-off costs to reconstitute its holdings. These will be borne by the fund," VanEck managing director and head of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said in a letter to investors.

The changes come into effect on April 23.

The ETF will retain its ticker but the name will change to VanEck Vectors FTSE China A50 ETF.

In January last year, VanEck dropped the fees for CETF from 72bps to 60bps. Later in the year, it changed the domicile of the product from US to Australia, ridding the need for Australian investors to file US tax forms.