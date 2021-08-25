Superannuation assets hit $3.3tn

Australia's total superannuation assets ended June 2021 with $3.3 trillion, 14.7% higher than a year ago.

Of this, $2.26 trillion are APRA-regulated, up 17.2% from previous years, according to June-end superannuation statistics released by APRA on August 24.

MySuper products stood at $903 billion, an increase of 22.5% from June 2020. Self-managed superannuation assets totaled $822 billion, up 10.8% during the 12 months.

APRA attributed the overall 14.7% growth in total superannuation assets to strong investment performance and positive contributions growth.

Total contributions for the year were $127 billion (up 5%) for the year ending June 2021.

Employer contributions stood at $98.5 billion (up 1.9%). Of this, superannuation guarantee contributions were $74.1 billion (up 4.3%). Member contributions were $28.5 billion (up 17.1%), of which personal contributions were $26.5 billion (up 17.3%).

Net contribution flows for the year were $34.2 billion (up 44.3%).

"Total benefit payments ($94.4 billion) declined 5.5 per cent for the year ending June 2021. Over this period, lump-sum payments ($55.8 billion) declined 5.3 per cent, and pension payments ($38.6 billion) declined 5.8 per cent representing normalisation to pre-Early Release Scheme levels," APRA said.

APRA said it will release the Quarterly MySuper Statistics for the June 2021 quarter on August 31, along with the Your Future, Your Super Performance test publication.