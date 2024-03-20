Newspaper icon
Super SA names chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAR 2024   12:52PM

The $37 billion public sector fund selected its new chief executive, some nine months on from Dascia Bennett's departure.

Dini Soulio has taken on the role following almost a decade as South Australia's commissioner for consumer affairs, commissioner for corporate affairs, liquor and gambling commissioner and commissioner for prices. At the same time, he led the operation of Consumer and Business Services within the Attorney General's department.

Soulio has also previously served as a senior manager, investigation and insolvency at ASIC, worked for the Australian Customs Service, and was a solicitor at MinterEllison.

"He is a highly respected public sector executive leader and brings experience in managing a broad and complex portfolio to the role," Super SA said.

He commenced in the role on March 4, taking over from Patrick McAvaney who was serving in an acting capacity. He's now returned to his role as director, policy and governance.

It's been about nine months since Bennett resigned, citing personal reasons. She had served in the role since December 2017, including a contract extension to see through the embedding of Fund Selection and Limited Public Offer.

