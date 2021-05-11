NEWS
Superannuation
Super gender gap widens for NSW women: ISA
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:12PM

Women living in New South Wales will retire with $60,000 less superannuation than men.

This is according to Industry Super Australia, which found that median balance for women in NSW sits at $48,700, falling behind the national median of $49,300 for females.

While women, on average, earn considerably less than men, the gender pay gap has narrowed over the last 40 years, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies (AIFS).

In 1981, average weekly earnings for a man working full-time was $311 (the equivalent of $1,238 in 2019), compared to $241 ($959 in 2019) for a woman who worked full-time.

This equates to a gender pay gap of 23%, the AIFS found. In 2019, men who worked full-time earned $1842 per week, on average, compared to $1529 for women who worked full-time, leaving a gender pay gap of 17%.

A recent retirement survey, commissioned by ISA, found that women on average spend 12 years less in the full-time workforce than men.

ISA advocacy director Georgia Brumby said it is time the gender super gap in NSW is bridged.

"NSW MPs have a choice they can fight for a super increase and to get super paid on every dollar earnt or turn their back as more women risk retiring into poverty."

"Without the legislated super boost a generation of NSW women risk economic insecurity due to holding inadequate savings," she said.

Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
