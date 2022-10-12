Super fund satisfaction takes hit

A survey of superannuation fund members found overall satisfaction has declined and more are considering changing funds.

The latest CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX benchmarking report surveyed close to 5500 members from 20 super funds and found that customer experience has declined across all key measures.

The survey found overall satisfaction has dropped to 7.7 from 8.1, while the ease of dealing with a fund dropped 8.3 to 8.0, and the likelihood of switching grew from 17% to 23%.

Of those that had recently interacted with their super fund, 25% said they'd considered switching in the last 12 months and 63% of them said they're likely to do so in the next 12 months. Last year, just 18% considered a switch and 49% intended on switching.

Broken down, it's those aged 35-44 that are most likely to switch, with 30% saying they'd likely do so in the coming year. Those aged 25-34 are also high risk at 26%.

When questioned on whether they feel empowered to retire or in retirement, only 59% of those aged over 55 said they had a high degree of confidence they'd have enough money to be comfortable. Further, 33% said their fund didn't empower them to plan and prepare for retirement; last year one in four said the same.

Overall, the Net Promoter Score for all funds dropped 11 points to +15.

CSBA CX director of finance Sam Monteath said that while it was no surprise to see current market volatility negatively impact member sentiment, it is now crucial for funds to proactively offer members reassurance using timely and meaningful interactions.

"Acknowledging members' specific concerns in the current climate; transparent communication around investments and fees; and age-appropriate communication using their channels of choice, are key to building trust and loyalty," she said.

"Especially since 'trust', 'excellent financial returns' and 'making members feel valued' continue to be the top three key drivers of overall satisfaction and NPS."

The survey is conducted in partnership with Melbourne Business School and was carried out in July and August.