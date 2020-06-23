Super fund names chief risk officer

An $85 billion industry superannuation fund has named a new chief risk officer.

UniSuper, the fund for the higher education and research sector, today announced the appointment of Andrew Raftis as its new chief risk officer.

Raftis will lead UniSuper's risk and assurance team, effective 29 June 2020.

Raftis joins the super fund following 20 years working internationally with AXA, AIG (American Insurance Group) and Zurich.

He has held a number of executive roles including chief risk officer, chief auditor and chief compliance officer.

Since returning to Melbourne in 2018, Raftis has been working on several boards and advisory committees, including the AMP Employer Sponsored Superannuation Plan Policy Committee.

UniSuper said Raftis has strong leadership experience delivering major projects and initiatives across complex operating environments with the ability to integrate disciplines and create innovative frameworks, models and processes.

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said he is delighted to welcome Raftis to UniSuper.

"He brings with him a wealth of international and domestic risk management and assurance experience; and a track record for developing leading edge best practices in risk, compliance and control functions," O'Sullivan said.

"He will be a valuable asset to the team."

Speaking on his appointment Raftis said: "I am thrilled to be joining a fund with such a strong reputation for delivering excellent investment performance while also being member-focussed and a great place to work."

The position has been vacant since Ruby Yadav stepped down in December last year. Yadav left the super fund to join Mercer as chief risk and compliance officer.