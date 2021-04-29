NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Super fund in-houses advice service
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:40PM

A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.

From July, Rest's general advice team will work in-house, a service currently provided by Link Advice.

The general advice team will sit within the advice and education unit, and the broader umbrella of the employer and industry engagement group.

Group executive for employer and industry engagement Deb Potts said providing general advice in-house will build the fund's internal capabilities and help connect members with the full range of advice and information on offer.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"This team will support our members according to their needs, whether it's providing them with information, directing them to our online tools, or booking them in for a session with our personal advice team. It's another step toward maximising the reach of our services," she said.

Rest also announced its efforts to bolster its workplace superannuation unit.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

It is on the lookout for a northern regional manager and southern regional manager, based in Sydney and Melbourne respectively, to lead the relationship management of large employers.

Three client relationship manager positions, who will report to the regional managers, are looking to be filled.

Rest has created the role of national manager of business solutions, which will be responsible for supporting the fund's long-term new business growth aspirations.

The leadership roles will report to general manager of workplace superannuation Richard Millington.

These changes will be complemented by a new phone-based service team to aid and information to small-and-medium-sized employers, Potts said.

"There have been significant changes to superannuation and insurance in the past two years, and there are potentially more on the way in the coming months. It's important that employers are abreast of any changes to their obligations and are able to access the right information to share with their employees," she said.

Read more: GroupDeb PottsLink AdviceMelbourneRichard Millington
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New hybrids ETF on Chi-X
Mayfair found to have misled
ASIC bans adviser over dodgy super consolidation
Limited advice overdue for disruption
Cbus hires new group executive
International investors eye Aussie market
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Chief economist update: Could COVID-19 dissenters be correct?
Link feels impact of COVID-19
Property manager, sovereign wealth fund enter JV
Editor's Choice
Super fund in-houses advice service
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.
FirstChoice dominates platform market
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
New research finds that Colonial's FirstChoice platform is the most popular among financial advisers across all states and territories.
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:18PM
NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BENJAMIN ONG  |   12:01PM
Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.