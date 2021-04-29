Super fund in-houses advice service

A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.

From July, Rest's general advice team will work in-house, a service currently provided by Link Advice.

The general advice team will sit within the advice and education unit, and the broader umbrella of the employer and industry engagement group.

Group executive for employer and industry engagement Deb Potts said providing general advice in-house will build the fund's internal capabilities and help connect members with the full range of advice and information on offer.

"This team will support our members according to their needs, whether it's providing them with information, directing them to our online tools, or booking them in for a session with our personal advice team. It's another step toward maximising the reach of our services," she said.

Rest also announced its efforts to bolster its workplace superannuation unit.

It is on the lookout for a northern regional manager and southern regional manager, based in Sydney and Melbourne respectively, to lead the relationship management of large employers.

Three client relationship manager positions, who will report to the regional managers, are looking to be filled.

Rest has created the role of national manager of business solutions, which will be responsible for supporting the fund's long-term new business growth aspirations.

The leadership roles will report to general manager of workplace superannuation Richard Millington.

These changes will be complemented by a new phone-based service team to aid and information to small-and-medium-sized employers, Potts said.

"There have been significant changes to superannuation and insurance in the past two years, and there are potentially more on the way in the coming months. It's important that employers are abreast of any changes to their obligations and are able to access the right information to share with their employees," she said.