Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court

The principal and financial adviser of Skynet Financial Services swindled clients to the tune of $10 million and could face up to 20 years in jail.

Terence Rio Nugara, who was permanently banned by ASIC in April, stole $10,152,061.93 from 38 clients between 10 October 2014 and 9 January 2019, documents from the Country Court of Victoria show.

In most cases, Nugara convinced clients to transfer their savings or rollover monies in their superannuation accounts to self-managed superannuation funds he set up with the Commonwealth Bank (CBA).

Nugara had access to the SMSF accounts to make property investments. Some of the victims were unaware that he had such access. Nugara would then transfer money from these SMSF accounts into his personal accounts.

Nugara convinced clients that he was developing properties from which "they would receive high returns on their investments after two to three years".

In one example, 10 clients believed he invested $1,532,358 in a development project on 225 Burke Road, Glen Iris, but the funds were never used for this purpose.

Court documents also show that he worked for Westpac, NAB and CBA, providing clients advice on shares and property.

He was licensed as an authorised representative of Sentry Financial Planning until 19 April 2013. On 24 May 2014, Skynet became a licensed under Financial Services Partners until 10 October 2016, which was owned by the ANZ Group/Insignia.

Police began investigating Nugara on 21 October 2019. Immigration found that he and his family had already left Australia on 15 August 2019, residing in several countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, and Singapore. He was arrested on 25 October 2022 when he returned to Australia and has been in remand since.

Nugara pleaded guilty to 37 charges and faces the maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment. He is to be sentenced next week.