Skill shortages hitting advice firms hard

The financial advice sector is facing a shortage of skills, forcing firms to change how they do things to attract talent.

Profusion divisional director Chris Gordon said he has observed a skilled staff shortage in advice, particularly for client service officers, associates and established advisers who can bring books to a new firm.

"I have known a number of client service officers recently offered the job in or after the first interview, the days of interviewing a short list and taking them through a full interview process are few and far between, as it's highly likely the candidate will have other roles and offers on the table," Gordon said.

"My advice to any employer at the moment would be to ensure the first interview is not to test the water and enter the meeting like it was a final interview. The candidates need to sell themselves, but you will also need to make sure that you are selling the opportunity too."

He explained between 80% and 90% of job seekers he sees at Profusion are looking for some flexibility, with most wanting at least some days working from home each week.

To attract talent, employers are going to have to be open to this, Gordon suggested.

He added that client service officers and associates want to know there is a career path for them at a firm, choosing firms with the opportunity to grow as a priority.

"The industry still seems to have a focus on general advice and wholesale advice, definitely the growth areas of the industry and that will likely be the case for the foreseeable," Gordon said.

"Retail will likely continue to have a focus on merger and acquisitions, the recruitment market has not been as active in this area as businesses merge and re-establish themselves."