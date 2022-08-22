Newspaper icon
Singapore to be millionaire capital by 2030: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:49PM

It's estimated that Singapore will have the highest adult population of millionaires by 2030, overtaking Australia by 7%.

HSBC has issued The rise of Asian wealth and revealed Singapore will have roughly 13.4 million adult millionaires in its population, beating Australia's estimated 12.5 million.

Hong Kong came in third with Taiwan following and the US sitting in fourth place.

The report explained Asia surpassed the US during the late 2000s, following the GFC. It added that the size of the population, in addition to wealth distribution and the level of economic development, explains the large number of millionaires in some of these economies.

"In Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, there are likely to be more millionaires on a relative basis than in the US, with Korea, and New Zealand coming close, even by the end 2030," it said.

"However, only around 4% of adults in mainland China, and less than 1% of adults in India, are likely to be millionaires by our definition."

The report further revealed the number of adults with wealth at least US$250 million in 2021 and said Australia came in number one with 12.7 million.

It further added economies that grow faster naturally accumulate wealth at a quicker pace.

Projections based on trend nominal GDP growth for all Asian markets, as well as the US showed; aggregate financial wealth in Vietnam and India looks set to rise by at least 150% by the end of the decade, while it is likely to expand far more gradually in more developed economies like Japan, Taiwan, and the US.

"Still, the relative wealth shares between economies will shift much more gradually, given the higher beginning stock of wealth in developed markets," the report read.

