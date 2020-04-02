NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Shortseller ordered to pay $900,000 by court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:38PM

The New South Wales supreme court has ordered Bonitas Research and its principal Matthew Wiechert to pay about $900,000 in damages and costs to ASX-listed Rural Funds Management.

Texas-based Bonitas, last August, published a report alleging RFF was overstating its net assets and fudging profits with dubious valuations of its assets or fabricating rental income.

RFF dragged it to court last year saying Bonitas's claims were false and won in the judgement handed down in February. Damages were to be declared in March.

The court, this week, set the costs payable by Bonitas and Wiechert at $530,201 and damages at $368,974, declaring they had contravened both the Corporations Act and the ASIC Act.

Interestingly, Bonitas had declined to appear in court for the December 9 hearing.

A letter sent from Wiechert to Rural's lawyers stated the intention and showed confidence that Bonitas thought it could not be sued in Australia.

Instead, Wiechert reminded his opponent of the US's strong freedom of speech laws and Rural's connection to the US through its investors and dangled the possibility of a defamation suit in the US.

Read more: Bonitas ResearchMatthew WiechertRural Funds ManagementShortseller
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Short seller bites the dust
Rural FM dupes investors: Short-seller
RFM tangled up on wine, chicken and almond saga
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something g5uYugP8