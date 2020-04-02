Shortseller ordered to pay $900,000 by court

The New South Wales supreme court has ordered Bonitas Research and its principal Matthew Wiechert to pay about $900,000 in damages and costs to ASX-listed Rural Funds Management.

Texas-based Bonitas, last August, published a report alleging RFF was overstating its net assets and fudging profits with dubious valuations of its assets or fabricating rental income.

RFF dragged it to court last year saying Bonitas's claims were false and won in the judgement handed down in February. Damages were to be declared in March.

The court, this week, set the costs payable by Bonitas and Wiechert at $530,201 and damages at $368,974, declaring they had contravened both the Corporations Act and the ASIC Act.

Interestingly, Bonitas had declined to appear in court for the December 9 hearing.

A letter sent from Wiechert to Rural's lawyers stated the intention and showed confidence that Bonitas thought it could not be sued in Australia.

Instead, Wiechert reminded his opponent of the US's strong freedom of speech laws and Rural's connection to the US through its investors and dangled the possibility of a defamation suit in the US.