S&P DJI ventures into crypto indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is launching blockchain and cryptocurrency index capabilities in collaboration with Lukka.

The index provider has partnered with New York City-based crypto asset software and data firm Lukka, which will provide S&P DJI-branded and customised indexing and benchmarking solutions.

Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs, serving clients like digital asset exchanges and fund administrators.

S&P DJI will use Lukka's products Lukka Reference Data, which provides validated crypto master data and mappings to support trading, operations and audits; and Lukka Prime, a fair market value-focused pricing methodology for crypto assets.

In launching the products, S&P DJI wants to meet investor demand for benchmarking and index-based solutions tracking crypto and blockchain assets.

S&P DJI said the new cryptocurrency index capabilities will make it easier for investors to access this emerging technology-driven asset class and potentially mitigate some common risks associated with this traditionally speculative market.

Commenting further, S&P DJI global head of innovation and strategy Peter Roffman said with digital assets such as cryptocurrencies becoming a rapidly emerging asset class, the time is right for independent, reliable and user-friendly benchmarks.

"We're excited to work with Lukka, who has been at the forefront of digital asset data services, to promote more transparency in this nascent sector," Roffman said.