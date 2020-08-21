Retail investors surpass one million

The retail investor population has surged 41% since the beginning of the year, with now more than one million punters trying to profit from recent market volatility.

In Investment Trends 2020 1H Online Investing Report, the research house found the number of active online investors grew from about 750,000 to 1.06 million between December 2019 and June 2020.

Investment Trends research director Recep Peker said the surge was driven mostly by a record inflow of 265,000 first-time investors.

"First-time investors typically consist of young Australians in the Zoomer or Millennial age group, but the pandemic-induced lockdown has accelerated these trends," he said.

The majority of these first-time investors were under the age of 40 (70%), up 19% from the previous year.

"Many first-time investors were attracted by buying opportunities presented by the market sell-off earlier this year, while the ability to start investing with small amounts was also a catalyst for many," Peker said.

"But as the demographics of the industry evolve there is now great responsibility on online brokers, product manufacturers and thought leaders to help investors navigate this uncertain investing climate."

The increasingly competitive landscape has provided investors with a greater choice of brokers as well as cheaper brokerage, he said. Yet, Australia's investors are willing to pay their broker more if it means they can access more features and services.

"Low cost remains a strong driver for selecting an online broker, but the quality of service and support also matter," Peker said.

"Industry wide, 63% of online investors are willing to pay their main broker for additional features, highlighting their demand for greater support.

"At the top of their wish list is stock research or more advanced analysis, tax tools and live pricing."

CommSec Pocket leads the industry in terms of overall satisfaction, while Stake and SelfWealth came in second and third, respectively.

Investment Trends also found that a significant proportion of investors were applying responsible investing principals to their decision making.

Nearly a quarter (24%) said they had bought or sold investments based on their environmental impact, while ethical and corporate governance factors (both 17%), and social factors (9%) were also taken into consideration when selecting or exiting investments.

"There is strong appetite for investments that demonstrate good ESG standards, and the desire for investors to align their investments to their values, goals and aspirations is notable across all age segments," Peker said.