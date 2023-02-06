Newspaper icon
Rest appoints head of property

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 6 FEB 2023   12:46PM

Rest has confirmed the appointment of Andrew Bambrook as head of property.

Bambrook joins the $66 billion fund from TelstraSuper where he headed up the real assets team for six years.

Reporting to Simon Esposito, Rest's deputy chief investment officer, the recruit will be responsible for investment strategy, portfolio management, manager selection, and asset acquisition across Rest's $6 billion-plus real estate portfolio.

"Property and our other unlisted assets continue to be very important in providing diversification and a stable source of long-term income to our members. In the current environment, our investments in property are helpful in providing stability to our investment portfolio," said a Rest spokesperson.

"Andrew will further strengthen the expertise in our investments team and brings a wealth of experience to overseeing this important asset class, including working both internationally and in Australia for leading asset owners and advisory firms."

Before his arrival at TelstraSuper, Bambrook worked in real estate advisory at both EY and PwC, and as a senior analyst for Norway's sovereign wealth fund.

This article first appeared in Industry Moves.

