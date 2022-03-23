NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Research reveals investment differentiators between sexes

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   11:30AM

New research suggests women are almost twice as likely to prioritise the impact of their investments than men.

According to new research from Global Prime, women (12%) are twice as likely as men (7%) to prioritise the ethical impact of their investments as their top financial consideration, citing concerns over the deteriorating natural environment.

The research also shows that women are 20% more likely than men to trust the advice of family or friends when it comes to making investment decisions.

On the other hand, the research indicates that men, particularly young men, are four times more likely than women to follow "finfluencer" advice, citing "whatever's trending on social media" as a priority when making investment decisions.

Risk factor was the overall top priority for both men and women when it came to making investment or trading decisions, with 25% of men and 27% of women choosing it as their most significant consideration.

"It's interesting to see the different priorities and internal motivations that people take into consideration when making significant financial decisions," Global Prime co-founder and co-director Jeremy Kinstlinger said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"In our line of work, we see this play out on a day-to-day basis."

Global Prime co-director Elan Bension added: "We strongly encourage anyone interested in trading or investing to study the psychology behind it first, and make sure that they are fully in control of their impulses."

"Learning to manage your emotions will help you ride out the day-to-day highs and lows, as well as adequately handle risk.

"These are essential skills that any trader needs to become successful in this industry."

Read more: Global PrimeElan BensionJeremy Kinstlinger
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Practice valuations to normalise: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Financial advice practice valuations are expected to regulate this year and will continue to trade at a premium, so long as financing terms remain favourable.

Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Hejaz Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity of three new Sharia-compliant funds.

Mercer promotes three to partner

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Mercer has promoted three in the Pacific region to partner level.

UniSuper makes venture capital play

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
UniSuper, the $106 billion industry fund, has made an investment with a venture capital fund manager.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.