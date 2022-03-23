Research reveals investment differentiators between sexes

New research suggests women are almost twice as likely to prioritise the impact of their investments than men.

According to new research from Global Prime, women (12%) are twice as likely as men (7%) to prioritise the ethical impact of their investments as their top financial consideration, citing concerns over the deteriorating natural environment.

The research also shows that women are 20% more likely than men to trust the advice of family or friends when it comes to making investment decisions.

On the other hand, the research indicates that men, particularly young men, are four times more likely than women to follow "finfluencer" advice, citing "whatever's trending on social media" as a priority when making investment decisions.

Risk factor was the overall top priority for both men and women when it came to making investment or trading decisions, with 25% of men and 27% of women choosing it as their most significant consideration.

"It's interesting to see the different priorities and internal motivations that people take into consideration when making significant financial decisions," Global Prime co-founder and co-director Jeremy Kinstlinger said.

"In our line of work, we see this play out on a day-to-day basis."

Global Prime co-director Elan Bension added: "We strongly encourage anyone interested in trading or investing to study the psychology behind it first, and make sure that they are fully in control of their impulses."

"Learning to manage your emotions will help you ride out the day-to-day highs and lows, as well as adequately handle risk.

"These are essential skills that any trader needs to become successful in this industry."