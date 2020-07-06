REIT revises up portfolio value

Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) has increased its portfolio value by 1.3% compared to the previous book value.

The REIT, which only invests in industrial property, conducted external valuations for 30 of its 51 properties which are about half of the portfolio by value. The remaining 21 properties were subject to internal or directors valuation.

It attributed the 1.3% or $21 million interim increase in portfolio value compared to the preceding book value to strong leasing outcomes and strength in the industrial market.

"Where relevant, valuers incorporated ongoing rent relief claims related to the National Code of Conduct on Commercial Leases. These valuations remain subject to finalization and audit," CIP said in ASX filings this morning.

"The CIP portfolio continued to maintain its strong position throughout the COVID-19 affected period. Industrial property remained resilient during this trading period largely due to the defensive nature of industrial occupiers and ongoing demand from e-retailing., online grocery shopping and packaging requirements," CIP fund manager Jesse Curtis said.

At superannuation funds, the property options ended FY20 mostly flat but unit pricing has ticked up since earlier in the year.

LGIASuper, which applied its downward valuation to its property option on April 21 sending the daily earning rate to -4.17, ended FY20 at 0.3. Similarly, AustralianSuper's property option was at $60.24 at June 30, up from the $59 mark in April.