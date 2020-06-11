Regal Atlantic fund up 12.5% in May, down 61.65% YTD

Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund returned 12.50% in May but is still down 61.65% since the start of the year.

May's returns came primarily from its long holdings which rose almost 30% in the month while short positions took away more than 15% from the returns.

Regal's overweight to material stocks like Australian gold producer Red 5, which rose 42% in the month as it completed a $125 million capital raise to develop a new site in Western Australia and mineral sands miner Base Resources which was up 31% in the month.

"Key detractors to performance this month were primarily focused on the shortbook, particularly across a small number of positions in higher PE names where we feel current expectations seem overly optimistic and share prices look increasingly vulnerable to a near term setback," Regal said in its monthly fund update sent out last evening.

It said equities look inexpensive relative to bonds as long-term bond yields continue to compress.

"... and ongoing volatility offers good opportunities to profit from short-term price dislocations. We are broadly avoiding overly cyclical businesses whose earnings are highly dependent on underlying economic growth and those companies exposed to the travel and aged care sectors," the update said.

The fund reported its single worst month in its 16-year-lonmg history in February (-32.01%) and then again in March (-58.59%). April and May have been positive returns at 14.81% and 12.50% but the fund is still at -61.65% for the year to date.

Annualised returns since inception and after fees stand at 24.8%.