Economics
Red tape to slow recovery: Lowe
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 29 MAY 2020   12:11PM

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has called for de-regulation, warning excess regulation threatens the "dynamism" of the Australian economy.

Speaking to the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19, Lowe said the past three months have been extraordinary and there has been an unprecedented policy response.

"On the economic front, there has been very close coordination between monetary and fiscal policy, as there should be at times like this," Lowe said.

"As part of the RBA's contribution to dealing with the pandemic, we announced a comprehensive package in mid-March."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Lowe said the RBA's goal is to support the economy by keeping funding costs low and credit available, especially to small and medium-sized businesses.

"As banker to the Australian government, the RBA has also processed the many billions of dollars in government assistance to households and businesses," he said.

"We have also made sure that the payments system is working well and that banknote supply is maintained. And we have done this with around 90% of our staff working from home."

Lowe said that despite evidence that the central banks package has been working as expected, he warned against increasing regulation.

"Over the past 20 years whenever a problem has emerged in society we have generally responded with additional regulation," Lowe said.

"But that process is also limiting the upside and the dynamism in the economy.  My fear has been if we don't tackle some of these issues then the economy will just meander along."

Lowe said the shape and timing of Australia's recovery depends not only on when restrictions are lifted, but also on the confidence that people have about their own health and their finances.

"With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it is possible that the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought," he said.

"Much depends on how quickly confidence can be restored."

Lowe said even as the recovery gets under way, there will still be a shadow cast by the pandemic.

"As a country, we will need to turn our minds as to how to move out of this shadow. A reform agenda that makes Australia a great place for businesses to expand, invest, innovate and hire people would certainly help," Lowe said.

"For its part, the RBA will maintain its expansionary settings until progress is being made towards full employment and we are confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3% target band."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Philip LoweReserve Bank of AustraliaCOVID-19Senate Select Committee
