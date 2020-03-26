NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
RBA expands stimulus measures to states
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAR 2020   11:39AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia has injected around $2 billion into state bonds, as it expands its unconventional monetary policy measures.

The move comes as a bid to revive the ability of the states, particularly New South Wales and Victoria, to borrow and fund their own stimulus packages.

The move into state-issued treasuries is unprecedented and comes after the bank announced it would be buying $13 billion worth of securities in Australian government bonds.

The "comprehensive package" agreed by the Reserve Bank board last week included targeting a yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 0.25%, launching a term funding facility for the banking system and remunerating exchange settlement balances at 10 basis points instead of zero.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

When announcing the quantitative measures RBA governor Philip Lowe said that while COVID-19 is a public health issue, the bank was compelled to step-in due to the "very major" impact the virus is having on the economy and financial systems.

"As the virus has spread, countries have restricted the movement of people across borders and have implemented social distancing measures, including restricting movements within countries and within cities," Lowe said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"The result has been major disruptions to economic activity across the world. This is likely to remain the case for some time yet as efforts continue to contain the virus."

The bank will also continue to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets by conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice.

In addition, it will conduct longer-term repo operations of six-month maturity or longer at least weekly, "as long as market conditions warrant".

Read more: Reserve Bank of AustraliaRBAMonetary policyStimulusPhilip LoweCOVID-19Coronavirus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Insurers halt some virus cover
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
Hamish Douglass remains confident amid COVID-19 crisis
RBA pulls QE trigger
Coronavirus is an investment opportunity: Fidelity
Chief economist update: The corona crash of 2020
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
RBA expected to cut again; maybe even tomorrow
Australia narrowly avoids 0.9% GDP blow: KPMG
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
Editor's Choice
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
ALLY SELBY
Emerging markets, which in recent times had made somewhat of a comeback, are now cowering in the shadow of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6sOHnmHM