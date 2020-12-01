NEWS
Superannuation
QSuper bets on new retirement product
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:30PM

QSuper is building a new retirement product that guarantees a lifetime income, hoping to combat longevity risk and fears that retirees will run out of money.

Chief executive Michael Pennisi told a recent member update that the product, while still in the works, complements the Age Pension and other superannuation earnings.

The idea was conceived because he worries about the significant risks retirees face: running out of money or having to live frugally.

APRA June 2019 data shows that an overwhelming number (83%) of accounts in retirement phase are in account-based pensions that do not manage the risk of running out of money at retirement.

Pennisi said the product still has a long way to go before launching. He did not divulge any details other than it is "is looking quite promising."

The Retirement Income Review found that a large gap exists in providing members advice and assistance in making better informed decisions in retirement phase.

Super funds are uniquely placed to provide advice and guidance to members who must contact their provider to commence a retirement income product, the review found, but conflicts of interests exist between putting the interest of members first and retaining member money to maximise funds under management.

Many industry stakeholders are calling for simple regulated products akin to MySuper products.

The federal government is aiming to create a framework for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs). Such products will meet minimum standards and provide higher income than an account-based pension drawn down at minimum rates.

The review found the use of annuities in Australia remains "very low" and do not fully curb longevity risk. Modeling of three retirement income products found allocating 100% of assets to a group self-annuity starting at 67 would yield the best results of $44,000 in average retirement income.

Pennisi told an audience of members during one session: "We absolutely believe that there is a place for our members to get a more reliable income stream that they may be able to use with a QSuper income account and they may be able to get benefits from the pension."

"[We] need to now go through all the work that we need to do in the background to make sure that when we bring it to you, we can stand behind it and, like every QSuper product, you can believe in it."

Read more: SuperannuationAge PensionAPRAMichael PennisiMySuperRetirement Income Review
