General

Profit boost for CBA, ups remediation bill

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 AUG 2021   12:22PM

Despite reporting a $1.4 billion profit boost, Commonwealth Bank's legacy financial advice business and legal troubles continue to eat away at the bottom line.

In releasing its FY21 results this morning, CBA's provisional remediation bill owed to CountPlus has climbed to $260 million.

"Remediation amounts will not be known until individual cases have been reviewed and compensation offers made," the firms said.

This is still within the $300 million limit that CBA foreshadowed when CountPlus entered into an agreement to buy the bank's aligned advice business.

The year to June 30 saw CBA's net profit after tax grow almost 20% to $8.7 billion, driven by business lending, home lending and household deposits.

Remediation costs totalled $575 million for the period, of which $326 million relates to historical aligned advice compensation issues, while $249 million relates to banking, wealth and other employee-related remediation.

The bank is juggling a number or class actions. It is defending itself against four superannuation class actions that involves Colonial First State Investments (CFSI).

The advice class action relates to Commonwealth Financial Planning, Financial Wisdom and CommInsure, which alleges that advisers failed to act in customers' best interest when recommending life insurance products. 

ASIC is also taking action against CFSI in the Federal Court regarding its communication to members about the rollout of MySuper.

CBA will pay a final dividend of $2.00 a share, taking the total to $3.50 per share fully franked. The bank will also undertake a $6 billion off-market buy-back of shares following the divestment of several businesses.

CBA chef executive Matt Comyn said the ability to return capital and pay a $3.50 total dividend reflected the success of executing the Group's strategy as well as the ongoing strong operational performance of the core businesses of retail, business and institutional banking.

"Reimagining banking through new products and partnerships that will support our customers and help build Australia's future economy, while focused on disciplined execution and investing in digital and technology capability," he said.

Plato Investment Management senior portfolio manager Peter Gardner said while the final dividend is a significant 104% increase on final dividend in 2020, CBA can continue to grow its dividends over the coming 12 months and return to pre-COVID levels, with its Tier 1 capital ratio sitting at a healthy 13.1%.

"The buyback is a logical way for CBA to take advantage of surplus capital and franking credits and will provide a significant windfall for retirees and other low tax investors who value franking credits most," he said.

"Using CBA's closing price yesterday of $106.56 as a guide, we estimate the buyback will be worth approximately $121.63 per share for tax-exempt investors, including a franking credit component of $29.99. This will represent a premium of around 14% to the market price of CBA today for a tax-exempt Australian investor."

