Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Practifi expands its Australian footprint

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 29 APR 2022   12:34PM

The Australian financial advice technology firm has announced plans to expand further into the local market following great success in the US.

Since completing its $24 million 'Series B' investment led by US based venture capital firm Updata Partners in 2020, Practifi has invested heavily in building out a platform that can help change the industry in Australia based on global best practice.

In the past nine months, Practifi said it has built more functionality and features on its platform, while expanding to also cater to enterprise clients.

Practifi's president and co-founder Adrian Johnstone said: "People talk about how the advice industry in Australia needs to change, but a lot of this boils down to the technology and the tools that drive it."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"Financial advice is a technology-enabled industry so this must change for the industry to thrive here.

"Practifi is not simply an advice or CRM platform; we are an end-to-end business performance optimisation tool."

Johnstone said that while the advice industry in Australia has been in turmoil, firms that have emerged strongest are those with a value proposition that goes well beyond basic transactional advice where adviser success is tied to the performance of the portfolio.

"Advice businesses with a deep and holistic understanding of clients will thrive, and all others will continue to contract."

He also added: "Our strategic focus is on making the market aware of the value of data-driven logic across all roles. This year we will also be launching a comprehensive business intelligence platform, a new app dedicated to supporting M&A and growth activities and many new integrations."

"We're excited to power more possibilities for the industry and provide the technology data-driven businesses need to scale and accelerate."

Read more: PractifiAdrian JohnstoneUpdata Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers loyal to XPLAN: Report
Practifi integrates with XPLAN
Practifi continues growth trajectory
PractiFI opens US office
Decimal expands superannuation network
Global insurance tech eyes Australian expansion
NGS partners with tech platform
Mercer selects customer management platform
Regulator clouding wealth management: PractiFI

Editor's Choice

CPI sees greatest jump since 2000

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% in the March quarter and 5.1% annually - the greatest increases since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2000.

AMP offloads remainder of Collimate Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMP will sell Collimate Capital's international infrastructure equity business to DigitalBridge Investment Holdco for $700 million.

75% of Aussies don't understand group cover: MLC Life

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Superannuation funds must do a better job of communicating the value of group insurance, with research revealing just 25% of Australians understand what they're covered for, and many may not be adequately covered following recent reforms.

ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

CHLOE WALKER
A newly released consultation paper from the ASX suggests changes to the existing rule framework may be needed to better serve investor needs, including the merger of AQUA and Warrant Rules.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.