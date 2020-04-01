PMIF sees premiums rise for first time in 12 years

The $30 billion industry fund for emergency services workers has had to increase its insurance premiums for the first time in 12 years as a result of the Putting Members Interests First legislation.

ESSSuper put insurance premiums on death only and death and total and permanent disability up by 5%.

Income protection premiums will remain unchanged for ESSSuper members.

"Following a review of our insurance premiums and as a result of the insurance legislation changes, our insurance premiums will increase for the first time in over 12 years," the fund said.

The group insurer for ESSSuper is CommInsure, which is now owned by AIA.

The PMIF legislation, which comes into effect today, is designed to protect low-balance super fund members from having their balances eroded by insurance premiums.

Members under 25 who open a super account from today will have to opt-in to receive insurance.

Those with balances of less than $6000 lost their insurance in November last year as part of the legislation.

ESSSuper also announced changes to return objectives for its high growth and shares only investment options.

High growth went from CPI plus 4.5% per annum to 4.25% and shares only went from CPI plus 4.5% to 4%.

Changes were made to the strategic asset allocation for the high growth investment option too - with slightly higher allocations to property and infrastructure.