Superannuation
PMIF sees premiums rise for first time in 12 years
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2020   11:54AM

The $30 billion industry fund for emergency services workers has had to increase its insurance premiums for the first time in 12 years as a result of the Putting Members Interests First legislation.

ESSSuper put insurance premiums on death only and death and total and permanent disability up by 5%.

Income protection premiums will remain unchanged for ESSSuper members.

"Following a review of our insurance premiums and as a result of the insurance legislation changes, our insurance premiums will increase for the first time in over 12 years," the fund said.

The group insurer for ESSSuper is CommInsure, which is now owned by AIA.

The PMIF legislation, which comes into effect today, is designed to protect low-balance super fund members from having their balances eroded by insurance premiums.

Members under 25 who open a super account from today will have to opt-in to receive insurance.

Those with balances of less than $6000 lost their insurance in November last year as part of the legislation.

ESSSuper also announced changes to return objectives for its high growth and shares only investment options.

High growth went from CPI plus 4.5% per annum to 4.25% and shares only went from CPI plus 4.5% to 4%.

Changes were made to the strategic asset allocation for the high growth investment option too - with slightly higher allocations to property and infrastructure.

Editor's Choice
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Statewide revises down investment objectives, ups fees
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $10 billion industry superannuation fund has issued a notice to members detailing changes to investment fees, admin fees, insurance premiums and investment objectives.
Super funds' dirty, poor performing stocks revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research has revealed the 22 ASX 300 companies - many of which super funds have exposure to - that are polluters and haven't performed well this year.
