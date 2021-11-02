NEWS
Executive Appointments

Pitcher Partners names Adelaide lead

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 NOV 2021   11:47AM

Pitcher Partners appointed its first chief executive for its Adelaide business as it looks to leverage growth opportunities in the region.

Gail Murphy-Nakkash relocated from Sydney to take on the position and was previously global general manager at Alliance and Partners.

Murphy-Nakkash spent over seven years at Konica Minolta Australia in management roles including general manager - global business services, alliance partners and bids and chaired the gender diversity and inclusion sub-committee.

She also worked in sales management positions at COS, Lyreco Group, Moore Business Systems Australia and IPMG.

Pitcher Partners chose to appoint a chief executive in Adelaide as it wants to seize on growing organisation capabilities, improving employee experience and enhancing the client experience.

Commenting on her role, Murphy-Nakkash said: "After years of holding global and national roles, I made a conscious decision to find a locally based role where I can be part of building a great company culture and driving success."

"The fact that I'm not an accountant is actually an advantage. What I bring to the role is a "lived experience" from different sectors, with an understanding of the fundamentals that underpin success in highly competitive and evolving markets."

Pitcher Partners Adelaide managing principal Ben Brazier added: "With a growing firm and several new partners in the firm, it was important to bring in someone with a diverse background who could drive growth and build capabilities in a newly created leadership role."

"Gail joins us with significant experience in leadership through change, managing multiple teams, while knowing the importance of our clients through that process."

