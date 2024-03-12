Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Philip Lowe joins LIC board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:33PM

Philip Lowe announced his first move since leaving the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), joining the board of listed investment company Future Generation Australia (ASX: FGX).

Lowe takes over from Mike Baird effective today, who will remain on the FGX board as an independent director. He is also set to become chair following FGX's annual general meeting that's to take place in May.

Lowe told a media conference this morning that he is "incredibly proud to be joining the board."

"I think the Future Generation model is brilliant. I've always strived to be associated with organisations that enhance the welfare of Australians, so it's a privilege to work with Future Generation Australia's shareholders and pro bono fund managers to support our most vulnerable youth," he said.

Lowe served as RBA governor between 2016 to 2023. Reflecting on this time there, Lowe said that while the RBA didn't get it right 100% of the time, "we got a lot right and Australia is in a better place."

Former New South Wales premier Baird was appointed chair on 31 July 2022.

Baird said: "Phil is one of the finest financial leaders in the country and has demonstrated great integrity throughout his 43 years at the RBA. I am delighted to be working alongside him as a director and believe he will continue to make a huge contribution to Australia - as Future Generation Australia's chair and beyond."

FGX has $545.5 million in assets returning 13.1% per annum at the end of December 2023.

FGX and FGG have made a social impact investment that focus on Australian children and youth at risk worth $37.8 million.

The LIC's founder and director Geoff Wilson said: "We are excited to work with Phil, who brings a deep understanding of financial markets coupled with a focus on providing both economic and social dividends to the community. His leadership, experience and intellect will add to the board to help young Australians while delivering returns for shareholders."

Read more: FGXFuture Generation AustraliaPhilip LoweReserve Bank of AustraliaFGGGeoff WilsonMike Baird
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government promises transparent financial services regulation
RBA appoints operations chief
Madigan Capital appoints head of investment capital
WAM Leaders, QV Equities to merge
Cash rate unchanged at 4.35%
RBA anticipated to delay interest rate cuts
Inflation falls to 4.1%, RBA weighs rate cut
Interest rates drive adviser conversations in 2024
Australian economic growth slows, IMF maintains positive outlook
Experts expect the RBA to hold: Finder

Editor's Choice

New Forests appoints first global head of funds

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
New Forests has named Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) veteran Michelle Elliot as its global head of funds.

Centuria raises $50m for new fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Centuria Capital Group has launched a new fund to wholesale investors that targets counter-cyclical opportunities across the property sectors and debt.

HESTA names head of investment execution

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
HESTA has appointed a former Citi director as its head of investment execution.

Global dividends reached record high in 2023

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:31PM
Global dividends rose 5% on an underlying basis to a record US$1.66 trillion last year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach