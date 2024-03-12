Philip Lowe joins LIC board

Philip Lowe announced his first move since leaving the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), joining the board of listed investment company Future Generation Australia (ASX: FGX).

Lowe takes over from Mike Baird effective today, who will remain on the FGX board as an independent director. He is also set to become chair following FGX's annual general meeting that's to take place in May.

Lowe told a media conference this morning that he is "incredibly proud to be joining the board."

"I think the Future Generation model is brilliant. I've always strived to be associated with organisations that enhance the welfare of Australians, so it's a privilege to work with Future Generation Australia's shareholders and pro bono fund managers to support our most vulnerable youth," he said.

Lowe served as RBA governor between 2016 to 2023. Reflecting on this time there, Lowe said that while the RBA didn't get it right 100% of the time, "we got a lot right and Australia is in a better place."

Former New South Wales premier Baird was appointed chair on 31 July 2022.

Baird said: "Phil is one of the finest financial leaders in the country and has demonstrated great integrity throughout his 43 years at the RBA. I am delighted to be working alongside him as a director and believe he will continue to make a huge contribution to Australia - as Future Generation Australia's chair and beyond."

FGX has $545.5 million in assets returning 13.1% per annum at the end of December 2023.

FGX and FGG have made a social impact investment that focus on Australian children and youth at risk worth $37.8 million.

The LIC's founder and director Geoff Wilson said: "We are excited to work with Phil, who brings a deep understanding of financial markets coupled with a focus on providing both economic and social dividends to the community. His leadership, experience and intellect will add to the board to help young Australians while delivering returns for shareholders."