NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Perpetual talent departs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:45PM

Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.

Theo Sofios departed last Thursday, a spokesperson for Perpetual confirmed.

Sofios had been with Perpetual for 17 years and five months. Prior to joining the company he was a portfolio manager at Optimix Investment Management.

Also departing on the same day was Thomas Kapellos, a research analyst.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Kapellos had been with Perpetual for almost six years.He started his career as an associate with Macquarie.

In its August results, Perpetual saw its net profit after tax fall 29% year on year. The business blamed increasing outflows from its investment business and COVID-19 for the decline.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Revenue for the full year also dropped, down 5% to $489.2 million, reflective of a lower level of funds under management (FUM).

The board still decided to pay shareholders a final dividend of 50 cents per share, resulting in a fully franked total dividend for the year of $1.55. The dividend paid to shareholders at the same time last year was $1.25 per share.

Read more: PerpetualMacquarieOptimix Investment ManagementTheos SofiosThomas Kapellos
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual successor fund transfer to go ahead
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Super funds lag on disclosure
AMP tops worst-performing super funds list
Australian Ethical hires from BlackRock
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Perpetual profits plummet
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Perpetual launches two ESG funds
Perpetual opens retail raise
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mPNeJXsC